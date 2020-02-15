« previous post |

From Jonathan Falk:

When Wuhan is called the "epicenter" of the coronavirus outbreak, do people know that epicenter is a term borrowed from geology and is just a metaphor for what is in fact the "center" of an outbreak, or are they fooled by the "epi-" prefix to think it has something to do with "epidemic?"

Dunno.

The source of the English prefix is the Greek preposition ἐπί meaning "on". The OED gives the etymology of epidemic as

< Old French ypidime, impidemie, French épidemie, < late Latin epidemia, epidimia, Greek ἐπιδημία prevalence of an epidemic, < ἐπιδήμιος, < ἐπί + δῆμος people.

i.e. something like "on the people". And of course a geological epicenter is "The point on the earth's surface that overlies the subterranean focus of an earthquake" — but the OED cites figurative uses meaning "A centre of activity, energy, or disturbance" going back to 1908, less than 30 years after the first geological use:

1908 Japan Weekly Mail 26 Dec. 783/2 Yesterday, as it were, the epicentre of the world's sea-power lay on the waters of north-western Europe.

My own current association with the prefix epi- has been the experience of epigastric (= "on the stomach") pain, starting during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, leading a little later to emergency gall bladder removal, from which I'm still recovering.

