« previous post |

Yesterday on YouTube, "Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sits down with Dasha Burns, POLITICO's White House bureau chief". At the end of the interview, there's a conventional exchange of thank-yous. From Dasha Burns:

All right Steve, I know you got a show to record,

thank you so much for- for beaming in here

and uh sorry for the technical difficulties everyone.

Steve thanks so much.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And Steve Bannon's response:

Dasha thank you,

and thank Politico for having me.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pretty much as expected. But Google's transcription generation system (along with its usual failure to divide segments by speaker) hears "Politico" as "polio":

Polio has been in the new recently, because of RFKJr's hostility to the polio vaccine, which may be why Google was primed to hear it. But no vaccine- or polio-related stuff is mentioned in this interview. And although Bannon's response has various (standard) kinds of phonetic reduction, like flapping-unto-extinction the intervocalic /t/ in "Politico", the /k/ in his performance of that word remains clear:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Permalink