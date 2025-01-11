« previous post |

THe American Dialect Society's Word of the Year vote was last night, and the overall WotY winner was rawdog. You can read the whole list and voting tallies in the ADS press release.

The WotY phenomenon has (long since) gone global, as the current set of bsky #woty2024 posts attests — though most of them are of course about last night's ADS vote, with references to many other English-language WotY results from around the world over the past couple of months (and years), you can also find out about WotY outcomes in Chinese, Turkish, Icelandic, German, Japanese, Dutch, and so on.

There was evidence at last night's WotY vote to support the following observation, at least if we substitute "some" for "most":

fun fact

most @americandialect.org Words of the Year are actually motivated by linguists amused by @benzimmer.bsky.social having to say the words in public

#woty2024 — Because Language (@becauselangpod.bsky.social) January 10, 2025 at 8:32 PM

One interesting outcome was Luigi as Political Word of the Year. These were the votes:

And the runoff:

