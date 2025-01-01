Bugs
« previous post |
Voting is now open for the New Zealand Bug of the Year competition, which is an activity of the Entomological Society of New Zealand. As far as I can tell, this is the world's only BotY event, and you don't need to be in or from New Zealand to vote.
The linguistic relevance, aside from the WotY resonance, is their choice of the word "bug" rather than "insect" in the event's name. The first of their FAQs explains it this way:
Most entomologists will correct you if you try to substitute the term “bug” when describing an insect or spider. In fact, a “bug” is technically only one type of insect (insects in the Order Hemiptera have the common name of “true bugs”. They include plant bugs, stink bugs, aphids, cicadas… a few of these are nominated for 2023 NZ Bug of the Year!).
So why did we call this “Bug” of the Year instead of “Insect” of the Year? We had two reasons. (1) We wanted to use an inclusive term so that spiders, worms, and other invertebrates could be nominated for this honorable distinction. (2) “Bug of the Year” just rolls off the tongue in a way that “Insect of the Year” or “Invertebrate of the Year” never could. We assure you – those of us on the 2023 Bug Of The Year committee spent hours discussing and arguing about this, but at the end of the day, “Insect of The Year” would have satisfied the Entomologists and excluded the Arachnologists, while “Bug of the Year” just *bugs* (pun intended) the Entomologists, satisfies the Arachnologists, and the non-invertebrate specialists just learned that “bug” is a technical term that causes debate among scientists.
And the list of 2025 BotY nominees, appropriately, includes plenty of spiders, flies, worms, molluscs, and other critters not in the order Hemiptera. The nominations for the 2026 competition are also open — and I wonder whether nominations of bacteria would be allowed, since they're colloquially called "bugs"? The organizers seem to thrive on controversy, so probably the answer is "yes".
For appropriate musical background, here's Jesse Welles' song "Bugs":
The words, as rendered on the YouTube page (the performance is a bit different in spots):
well have a reason
and know why
don’t do it jus so they’ll die
if yer gonna kill a bug
don’t do it jus because
I like bugs and i’ll tell ya why
they’re alive and so am i
bugs
i like grass hoppers
cus frogs eat em
i like bees cus flowers need em
i like spiders
i like slugs
i like caterpillars
i like bugs
i hate crowds
i love people
i aint down with the plague but im cool with beatles and bugs
whoa bugs r pretty cute
bugs r pretty fun
there’s a couple of bugs i try n stay away frum
mosquitos ticks business flies
bugs in suits
bugs in ties
and i get bit and it makes me itch
ya aint ever gonna hear me complain
cus they never rlly kill me i jus get bit, itch, and keepa goin my way
bzz bzz bzzz bz bz bzzzzz
bz bz bz bz bz bzzz
look out there’s a bird
bz bz bz bz bzzz bzz
alright ya made it
bz bz bz bz bz bz
bz bz bz bz
bzzzz
tenacious dung beetles
pushin their gains
lil water beatles
ridin a wave
butterflies are beautiful
and moths are mysterious
we study fruit flys fer genetics
if ya wanna talk serious
by and large bugs are okay
they’re jus goin along
livin their bug day
uh huh
and i dont know what the mantis is prayin for
but he’s prolly jus thankin the lord
that he dont live in a home
and he dont have a phone
and he dont sit around all angry and bored
he’s jussa bug
let’s hear it for the bugs
bz bz bz bz bz bzzzz
bz bz bz bz bz bzzz
buzz on
bz bz bz bz bz bz bzzzz
For lagniappe, the song's metrics are interesting as well as skillful.
And in the unlikely event that you haven't already seen and heard it, there's Jesse Welles' more recent song "United Health".
Philip Taylor said,
January 1, 2025 @ 11:58 am
I nominate the wētā, clusters of which caused near-hysteria in the Waikato caves when I visited there in 1987. Photography was strictly forbidden, but when the guide realised that while the vast majority of the visitors were in a serious panic on learning of the presence of these remarkable creatures, I appeared fascinated by them, she kindly allowed me to stay behind and photograph them once the other visitors were out of sight. She even went on to tell me where I could photograph the glow-worms (the main reason for visiting the caves) without paying an entrance fee !