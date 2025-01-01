« previous post |

Voting is now open for the New Zealand Bug of the Year competition, which is an activity of the Entomological Society of New Zealand. As far as I can tell, this is the world's only BotY event, and you don't need to be in or from New Zealand to vote.

The linguistic relevance, aside from the WotY resonance, is their choice of the word "bug" rather than "insect" in the event's name. The first of their FAQs explains it this way:

Most entomologists will correct you if you try to substitute the term “bug” when describing an insect or spider. In fact, a “bug” is technically only one type of insect (insects in the Order Hemiptera have the common name of “true bugs”. They include plant bugs, stink bugs, aphids, cicadas… a few of these are nominated for 2023 NZ Bug of the Year!).

So why did we call this “Bug” of the Year instead of “Insect” of the Year? We had two reasons. (1) We wanted to use an inclusive term so that spiders, worms, and other invertebrates could be nominated for this honorable distinction. (2) “Bug of the Year” just rolls off the tongue in a way that “Insect of the Year” or “Invertebrate of the Year” never could. We assure you – those of us on the 2023 Bug Of The Year committee spent hours discussing and arguing about this, but at the end of the day, “Insect of The Year” would have satisfied the Entomologists and excluded the Arachnologists, while “Bug of the Year” just *bugs* (pun intended) the Entomologists, satisfies the Arachnologists, and the non-invertebrate specialists just learned that “bug” is a technical term that causes debate among scientists.

And the list of 2025 BotY nominees, appropriately, includes plenty of spiders, flies, worms, molluscs, and other critters not in the order Hemiptera. The nominations for the 2026 competition are also open — and I wonder whether nominations of bacteria would be allowed, since they're colloquially called "bugs"? The organizers seem to thrive on controversy, so probably the answer is "yes".

For appropriate musical background, here's Jesse Welles' song "Bugs":

The words, as rendered on the YouTube page (the performance is a bit different in spots):

well have a reason

and know why

don’t do it jus so they’ll die

if yer gonna kill a bug

don’t do it jus because

I like bugs and i’ll tell ya why

they’re alive and so am i

bugs

i like grass hoppers

cus frogs eat em

i like bees cus flowers need em

i like spiders

i like slugs

i like caterpillars

i like bugs

i hate crowds

i love people

i aint down with the plague but im cool with beatles and bugs

whoa bugs r pretty cute

bugs r pretty fun

there’s a couple of bugs i try n stay away frum

mosquitos ticks business flies

bugs in suits

bugs in ties

and i get bit and it makes me itch

ya aint ever gonna hear me complain

cus they never rlly kill me i jus get bit, itch, and keepa goin my way

bzz bzz bzzz bz bz bzzzzz

bz bz bz bz bz bzzz

look out there’s a bird

bz bz bz bz bzzz bzz

alright ya made it

bz bz bz bz bz bz

bz bz bz bz

bzzzz

tenacious dung beetles

pushin their gains

lil water beatles

ridin a wave

butterflies are beautiful

and moths are mysterious

we study fruit flys fer genetics

if ya wanna talk serious

by and large bugs are okay

they’re jus goin along

livin their bug day

uh huh

and i dont know what the mantis is prayin for

but he’s prolly jus thankin the lord

that he dont live in a home

and he dont have a phone

and he dont sit around all angry and bored

he’s jussa bug

let’s hear it for the bugs

bz bz bz bz bz bzzzz

bz bz bz bz bz bzzz

buzz on

bz bz bz bz bz bz bzzzz

For lagniappe, the song's metrics are interesting as well as skillful.

And in the unlikely event that you haven't already seen and heard it, there's Jesse Welles' more recent song "United Health".

