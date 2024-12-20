« previous post |

In comments on "Affected brogue", 12/19/2024, Benjamin Orsatti and others put Bernard Mayes forward as a quintessential RP speaker, including this advice:

[I]f you'd like to listen to, say, 150 consecutive hours of Bernard Mayes (the man narrates my dreams now), you can do what I'm doing and borrow "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire" audiobook, Blackstone edition from your local library.

This seemed like a good way to use one of the Audible credits that I've somehow accumulated, so I downloaded Mayes' narration of volume 3 of that work, all 39:03:05.09 of it. Listening to a few minutes of it, I was reminded of a joke that I (believe I) heard from Michael Studdert-Kennedy:

The archetypal Englishman, being forbidden by custom from waving his hands, waves his larynx instead.

I don't have time this afternoon to give this quip the rigorous evaluation it deserves, but as a wave of the hand in that direction, here's a histogram of deviations in semitones from the median F0, taken from a 2-minute sample of Mr. Mayes' narration:

So basically an octave up and and octave down from the median, for a two-octave range…

Here's the sample:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

