In the unlikely event that you aren't familiar with the memetic background, here's the cartoon's Wikipedia page as a start, and lots of episodes on YouTube.

And here's a page documenting the fact that

The geographic distribution of coyotes (Canis latrans) has dramatically expanded since 1900, spreading across much of North America in a period when most other mammal species have been declining.

And for those outside the range where the word is currently relevant, here are the U.S. English pronunciations as per Wiktionary:

/kəˈjoʊ.ti/, /kaɪˈ(j)oʊ.ti/, (especially Western US) /ˈkaɪ.(j)oʊt/

And the etymology, from the same source:

Borrowed from Spanish coyote, from a Nahuan language, from Proto-Nahuan *koyootl. Compare Chinook ki-o-tī.

