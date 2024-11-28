« previous post |

The first four panels of today's SMBC:

The rest of it:

The mouseover title: "Anyone who thinks AI endangers poets should first prove that there exists a poetry journal with more readers than contributors."

The aftercomic:

PennSound isn't exactly a "poetry journal", but it's Facebook page has 4.5k followers, which is certainly more than the roster of PennSound's 7 current editors and six student technical support staff, and even more than the 717 poets listed on the Authors page…

