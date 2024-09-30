« previous post |

A recent email from Jean Gallier to the members of Penn's Department of Computer and Information Sciences included this picture

…under the comment "Apparently the Greeks had already figured that there was a connection between wine and linear algebra." The connection to Linear A(lgebra) is provided by Jean's two-volume 2020 book Linear Algebra and Optimization with Applications to Machine Learning.



A glimpse of Jean's personal connections with wine is suggested by this page…

As for the Linear A symbol for wine, it's covered in Ester Salgarella 2020 article "A Note on the Linear A & B Ideogram AB 131/VIN (um)‘Wine’and Its Variants: References to Time Notation?", which includes Figure 1:

The Cretan version is in Figure 2:

And the Egyptian one is in Figure 3:

For the "Time Notation" part, I invite you to read the paper.

