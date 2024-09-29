« previous post |

A bluesky post linked to this reddit page showing a display of the "rack of consent badges at a furry convention":

Being ignorant of furry lingo, my first thought was that "silent suiter" was an idiosyncratic spelling for "silent suitor", but Google's AI Overview set me straight:

For more on the etiquette involved, there's the page "Do's and Don'ts of interacting with fursuiters" from 2024 Anthrocon.

And it turns out that there's a whole wikifur, whose Fursuit page seems even better than Wikipedia's. It also includes links to Furry Dictionaries and Furspeech.

