Silent Suiters
A bluesky post linked to this reddit page showing a display of the "rack of consent badges at a furry convention":
Being ignorant of furry lingo, my first thought was that "silent suiter" was an idiosyncratic spelling for "silent suitor", but Google's AI Overview set me straight:
For more on the etiquette involved, there's the page "Do's and Don'ts of interacting with fursuiters" from 2024 Anthrocon.
And it turns out that there's a whole wikifur, whose Fursuit page seems even better than Wikipedia's. It also includes links to Furry Dictionaries and Furspeech.
Philip Taylor said,
September 29, 2024 @ 1:39 pm
People are willing to pay USD 8-00 for those badges ? The mind boggles …
Jörg Reuter said,
September 29, 2024 @ 2:22 pm
The $8 aren't too much considering that these are small batch badge (SCNR) prints and traveling to and staying at a furry convention is quite expensive.