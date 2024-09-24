« previous post |

I know quite a bit about Singers (and other sewing machines), because I briefly worked as a sewing-machine mechanic between the army and grad school. But the history of the Singer Corporation is much more complex than I knew, since learning to "clean, oil, and adjust" Singer (and other) machines didn't require any information about corporate shenanigans — a lot of which happened after 1972 anyhow.

Sewing machines were a big part of American home life in the middle of the 20th century, because clothes were expensive, (some) fabric was cheap, and women were taught sewing skills in Home Ec classes (and/or in the home). In those days, fabric stores and sewing-machine stores were a common feature of small-town business districts and strip malls. I have the impression that all of this declined after 1970 or so, partly because of cheap imported clothing, and partly because of the changing role of women, so that sewing today is a (relatively rare) chosen craft, rather than an economic necessity.

But the Google Books ngram viewer shows a much earlier decline:

The plot for "English Fiction" shows a quite different trajectory, which is still not consistent with my stereotypes:

Google Scholar finds a large literature on sewing machine social history, including one paper (Marguerite Connolly, "The Disappearance of the Domestic Sewing Machine, 1890-1925." Winterthur Portfolio 1999) that helps explain that first graph:

Montgomery Ward Company seemed almost apologetic. In describing the merits of a full cabinet sewing machine in its 1912 catalogue, the company admitted, "You know that the sewing machine is not a very attractive addition to your parlor, bedroom or dining room furniture. The cabinet machine is. Inconspicuously it will fill a corner of a room, and when noticed, it is in words of admiration." When the cabinet of this model was closed, the sewing machine head dropped completely out of sight. By the early twentieth century it had become most desirable to hide the sewing machine. This desire for concealment was a product of the sewing machine's gradual loss of status, a process that began in the late nineteenth century and continued into the early twentieth. During this period, the availability of inexpensive machines as well as the emergence of the ready-made clothing industry resulted in the devaluation of the sewing machine in the minds of Americans, which led to its "disappearance" in American culture. Since it was no longer a status symbol, the sewing machine became an object whose use was assumed but not proclaimed-something akin to a wash-tub or broom. This, however, had not always been the case.

When the domestic sewing machine was introduced to American homes in the 1850s, it was heralded as a mechanical wonder that would transform the lives of women. The popular and influential Godey's Lady's Book called the sewing machine "The Queen of Inventions" and in 1855 proclaimed the sewing machine's indispensability to its female readers: "Every family in the United States ought to have one, and would if they only knew the saving and the quantity of work that can be done in a day …. The spring sewing or the fall sewing for half a dozen children loses its formidable aspect, when a yard of handsome and substantial stitching can be run off in two minutes." Five years later, the New York Times stated outright that the sewing machine was the "best boon to woman in the nineteenth century."

The sewing machine was hailed as a great labor saver in the mid nineteenth century because at that time sewing was a never-ending, time-consuming task for virtually every woman: farm and city dweller, young and old, rich and poor. The availability of yard goods, or fabrics sold by the yard, in unprecedented quantities contributed greatly to the ubiquity of home sewing. The industrial revolution had mechanized and transformed the fabric industry in both the United States and Europe by the early decades of the nineteenth century, and by 1850 power looms were creating vast quantities of fabric at prices that made yard goods available to almost everyone. Although fabric was now cheap enough to be fairly plentiful, it remained expensive enough to discourage waste, and American women spent a great deal of time and labor constructing, mending, and remaking garments and household linens.

So my impression of the history was half a century off — though when I was a child, local women still "spent a great deal of time and labor constructing, mending, and remaking garments and household linens", and the small strip-mall "sew vac" store where I worked for a while in 1972 had plenty of customers, and imported clothing has continued to get cheaper since then.

Update — For some social history more in tune with my memories, see Prudence Black and Jan Idle. "‘It was just something you did’: Mothers, daughters and sewing in the 1960s." Clothing Cultures 1, no. 1 (2013): 23-44.

