"Bone Apple Tea"

September 13, 2024 @ 10:47 am · Filed by under Eggcorns

« previous post | next post »

The "ABOUT COMMUNITY" description from r/BoneAppleTea:

There's also r/BoneAppleTypo, and the #boneappletea Discord channel.

[h/t M.O.S.T.]

September 13, 2024 @ 10:47 am · Filed by under Eggcorns


Leave a Comment