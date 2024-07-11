« previous post |

Screenshot of emails circulating on social media:

Naturally, Chinese AI developers are seriously concerned about this exclusion. See this balanced report and many others with differing viewpoints available on the internet:

"Why has OpenAI blocked API traffic from China? What impact would this have on Chinese AI companies? Where does China stand on AI development?" Written by Rishika Singh, The Indian Express (July 11, 2024

They're missing the point why OpenAI puts China in the same category as Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Moreover, Chinese AI developers desperately need the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI and other American AI giants. So they ought to engage in some serious introspection to understand why OpenAI took this drastic move to pull out of China, as Google did in early 2010. In fact, in terms of access and security, I would say that things have gotten much worse during the intervening 14 years.

