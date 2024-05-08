A new look at sperm whale communication
For as long as I can remember, I've been aware that whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other large mammals of the seas (the cetaceans) make whistles, clicks, calls, groans, songs, and other sounds / noises. These vocalizations are manifestly complex and nuanced, leading people to believe that they are communicating content, emotions, and so forth. What exactly they are conveying and how they do it have remained a mystery, but researchers never stop trying to figure out cetacean "language". A new study at MIT claims to have made progress in analyzing sperm whale sound systems.
Scientists document remarkable sperm whale 'phonetic alphabet'
By Will Dunham, Reuters (May 7, 2024)
[with 2:58 video]
I was hesitant to read this article at all because of the mention of a "phonetic alphabet". Even with the quotation marks around it, attributing this ability to sperm whales was a bit much for me.
Yet, since it was "scientists" doing the documenting, I forced myself to read the first two paragraphs:
At that point, I was about to click the close button on this article as being another tiresome attempt to humanize animal communication. But my eye caught the next two paragraphs:
Well, now, since the Reuters article cites a paper in Nature Communications, I thought I should at least take a look at that:
Contextual and combinatorial structure in sperm whale vocalisations
Pratyusha Sharma, Shane Gero, Roger Payne, David F. Gruber, Daniela Rus, Antonio Torralba & Jacob Andreas
Nature Communications volume 15, Article number: 3617 (2024)
Here's the abstract:
Sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) are highly social mammals that communicate using sequences of clicks called codas. While a subset of codas have been shown to encode information about caller identity, almost everything else about the sperm whale communication system, including its structure and information-carrying capacity, remains unknown. We show that codas exhibit contextual and combinatorial structure. First, we report previously undescribed features of codas that are sensitive to the conversational context in which they occur, and systematically controlled and imitated across whales. We call these rubato and ornamentation. Second, we show that codas form a combinatorial coding system in which rubato and ornamentation combine with two context-independent features we call rhythm and tempo to produce a large inventory of distinguishable codas. Sperm whale vocalisations are more expressive and structured than previously believed, and built from a repertoire comprising nearly an order of magnitude more distinguishable codas. These results show context-sensitive and combinatorial vocalisation can appear in organisms with divergent evolutionary lineage and vocal apparatus.
That enticed me enough to go back to the Reuters article to see what other insights the researchers may have to offer:
The facts that sperm whales have the largest brain of any animal and can eat a giant squid really impressed me. But what are they saying to each other?
I love that: "organize babysitting"!
Variations in the number, rhythm and tempo of the clicks produced different types of codas, the researchers found. The whales, among other things, altered the duration of the codas and sometimes added an extra click at the end, like a suffix in human language.
Sounds promising, though a less ambitious interpretation would be that the added extra click at the end is similar to Victor Borge's "phonetic punctuation".
One thing I will grant the MIT researchers is that, thanks to their project, we know a lot more about sperm whale communication and that it is much more sophisticated and expressive "than was previously thought / believed / known", which has become a sort of mantra for the team, and a reasonable scientific aim at that.
[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]
Gene Buckley said,
May 8, 2024 @ 12:55 pm
I was embarrassed on behalf of the author, for not understanding that "alphabet" is a written phenomenon, and that /ba/ is not a "sound".