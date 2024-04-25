Non-defined flower
« previous post |
This is a recent instagram post of the Vietnamese singer Suni Ha Linh.
The translation is accurate.
búbèi dìngyì de huā
不被定义的花
"undefined flower(s) / non-defined flower(s) / flower(s) that is/are not defined"
Who knows what she meant? Unspecified? Random?
Selected readings
- "Off my head there is a path" (2/4/11)
- "Tiny grass is dreaming" (5/24/12)
- "Getting off with your lover" (10/13/13)
Laura Morland said,
April 25, 2024 @ 4:55 pm
Well, it's not what SHE meant, right, but rather why the owner of the flower shop (she used as a backdrop) chose that name?
I suppose the shop offers flowers of all sorts, not limited to commonly-named flowers?
On second thought maybe you're right, and Suni Ha Linh chose that backdrop because she feels herself to be non-specific flower?
It is an amusing translation, even though accurate.
KevinM said,
April 25, 2024 @ 5:32 pm
Perhaps some implication that here you can obtain any sort of flower you like?