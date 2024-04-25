Non-defined flower

April 25, 2024 @ 4:42 pm · Filed by under Language and the media, Translation

This is a recent instagram post of the Vietnamese singer Suni Ha Linh.

The translation is accurate.

búbèi dìngyì de huā

不被定义的花

"undefined flower(s) / non-defined flower(s) / flower(s) that is/are not defined"

Who knows what she meant?   Unspecified?  Random?

 

2 Comments »

  1. Laura Morland said,

    April 25, 2024 @ 4:55 pm

    Well, it's not what SHE meant, right, but rather why the owner of the flower shop (she used as a backdrop) chose that name?

    I suppose the shop offers flowers of all sorts, not limited to commonly-named flowers?

    On second thought maybe you're right, and Suni Ha Linh chose that backdrop because she feels herself to be non-specific flower?

    It is an amusing translation, even though accurate.

  2. KevinM said,

    April 25, 2024 @ 5:32 pm

    Perhaps some implication that here you can obtain any sort of flower you like?

