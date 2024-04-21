That talkative pandemic…
« previous post | next post »
David Deutsch wrote:
I had to read this headline a couple of times.
"The pandemic cost 7 million lives, but talks to prevent a repeat stall"
Is the pandemic talking? Is it trying to prevent a repeat stall?
That garden path failed to tempt me, perhaps because of the fact that the word "talks" in headlinese is almost always a noun rather than a verb. But once you take that first step, it can be hard to get back…
The obligatory screenshot:
Dick Margulis said,
April 21, 2024 @ 6:09 pm
The comma removes any ambiguity. The potential compound verb (*the pandemic (cost but talks)) cannot have a comma, so it's not a possible reading.
Victor Mair said,
April 21, 2024 @ 6:38 pm
I got it the very first time as I read through the sentence. Absolutely no difficulty whatsoever in understanding what was meant; "talks stall" is a common locution in contemporary American English. Nearly a million ghits just like that.