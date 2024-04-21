Once again the Voynich manuscript
« previous post | next post »
This is one of the most novel theories on the Voynich manuscript (Beinecke MS408; early 15th c.) that I've ever encountered, and there are many.
The Voynich Manuscript, Dr Johannes Hartlieb and the Encipherment of Women’s Secrets, by Keagan Brewer and Michelle L Lewis, Social History of Medicine, hkad099 (22 March 2024)
https://doi.org/10.1093/shm/hkad099
Keywords: Voynich manuscript, Dr Johannes Hartlieb, women’s secrets, sex, gynaecology
Summary
The Voynich manuscript is a famous European enciphered manuscript of the early fifteenth century featuring herbal, pharmaceutical, astrological and anatomical illustrations, including hundreds of naked women. Some hold objects adjacent to or unambiguously pointed towards their genitalia. This paper therefore investigates the culture of self-censorship, erasure and encipherment of women’s secrets, with a focus on Dr Johannes Hartlieb (c. 1410–68). Hartlieb had enduring apprehensions about the propagation of women’s secrets in vernacular Bavarian, which culminated in a call for ‘secret letters’ to hide recipes for abortifacients and contraceptives. Other cases of encipherment relating to sexual intercourse and genitalia will be described. On the basis of this evidence, we propose that the Rosettes, the largest and most complex illustration in the Voynich manuscript, represents coitus and conception. This hypothesis explains many of the illustration’s features and establishes a variety of future research possibilities.
Yet another theory on the fabled Voynich MS, but one that to me makes a lot of sense.
Selected readings
- "Voynich and midfix" (7/3/04)
- "Voynich code cracked?" (5/16/19)
- "The indecipherability of the Voynich manuscript" (9/11/19)
- "The Voynich Manuscript in the undergraduate curriculum" (10/10/19)
- "ChatGPT: Theme and Variations" (2/21/23) — CHAT 2
- "Latin, Hebrew … proto-Romance? New theory on Voynich manuscript: Researcher claims to have solved mystery of 15th-century text but others are sceptical", Esther Addley, The Guardian (5/15/19)
[Thanks to Hiroshi Kumamoto]
David Cameron Staples said,
April 21, 2024 @ 7:17 am
What makes me well-disposed to this theory is that it's
1) not self-published
2) does not cast aspersions at the entire academic establishment for failing to recognise the author's genius
3) does not claim to be even attempting to "solve" the manuscript, or even to decipher the code, just to provide a new potentially useful data point
4) is careful to state the limits of its conclusions.
It's a wonderful change from "I have discovered a the solution to the Voynich Manuscript! All you have to do is squint a little, pore through Cappelli's dictionary of abbreviations without actually understanding any of it, and assume an entire other language which was otherwise unrecorded in history and only seems to have been written down in this one book!"
Victor Mair said,
April 21, 2024 @ 7:57 am
@David Cameron Staples
Lovely comment!
Hiroshi Kumamoto said,
April 21, 2024 @ 8:00 am
To read more than the summary above, please see:
https://theconversation.com/for-600-years-the-voynich-manuscript-has-remained-a-mystery-now-we-think-its-partly-about-sex-227157
Victor Mair said,
April 21, 2024 @ 8:17 am
arigatō gozaimashita, Hiroshi
——————
If you're interested in the Voynich ms, this is a must read.
"For 600 years the Voynich manuscript has remained a mystery. Now we think it’s partly about sex", by Keagan Brewer, The Conversation
Published: April 15, 2024 11:12pm EDT