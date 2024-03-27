Cetacean needed
From Philip Taylor:
A nice pun on Wikipedia’s ubiquitous "citation needed"
Wikipedia's list of cetaceans, which reads (in part):
|Tamanend's bottlenose dolphin
|Tursiops erebennus
Cope, 1865
|NE
|Unknown
|[cetacean needed]
Lovely pun indeed!
Tamanend's bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops erebennus) is a species of bottlenose dolphin that inhabits coastal waters in the eastern United States. This species was previously considered a nearshore variant of the common bottlenose dolphin Tursiops truncatus.
(source)
Tamanend's bottlenose dolphin does indeed belong to the Infraorder Cetacea.
