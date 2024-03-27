« previous post |

A nice pun on Wikipedia’s ubiquitous "citation needed"

Wikipedia's list of cetaceans, which reads (in part):

Tamanend's bottlenose dolphin Tursiops erebennus

Cope, 1865 NE Unknown [cetacean needed]

Lovely pun indeed!

Tamanend's bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops erebennus) is a species of bottlenose dolphin that inhabits coastal waters in the eastern United States. This species was previously considered a nearshore variant of the common bottlenose dolphin Tursiops truncatus.

(source)

Tamanend's bottlenose dolphin does indeed belong to the Infraorder Cetacea.

