« previous post |

My original interest in the conversation behind yesterday's post "Our digital god is a CSV file?" was a sociophonetic one. As often noted, spontaneous speech often strays far from dictionary pronunciations, and Elon Musk's side of that conversation is full of interesting examples. A few are documented below.



Let's start with an aspect of this phrase:

﻿﻿ Your browser does not support the audio element.

that- that will start to

approach human level intelligence

or perhaps exceed it

The sequence "or perhaps" can be approximately rendered in IPA as [opæps]:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

…or in eye dialect as "oh paps"…

An r-less "or" is expected, as we can see and hear in his pronunciation of "source":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And the loss of the first-syllable schwa in "perhaps" and the second-syllable /h/ is also common, yielding something like [præps]. But the elision of the /r/ is more puzzling — I wonder whether it was a slip of the tongue, or a standard feature of his dialect or ideolect, or just an extreme onset lenition in fast speech?

A bit later, we get this phrase:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

I think it's somewhat ((inevable))-

inevitable that there'll be some amount of open source

and I

And focusing in a bit:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

That phrase has three interesting reductions. In the first one, "that" reduces to [ət], so that "-ble that there'll be" turns into "bullet there'll be":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Then the schwa in the first syllable of "amount" becomes a syllabic /m/, so that "some amount" becomes almost "some mount":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Note also that the final /t/ of "amount" is flapped and voiced — I'm not sure whether that's a standard feature of South African English, or something Musk picked up in the U.S.

And finally, "and" in "and I" is reduced to /n/ (as often happens):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Today's last lenition sample is perhaps the most fun:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

open source

uh because at least you can see what's going on

In the subsequence "because at least you can see what's going on", "at" survives only as a brief coronal approximant, and the final /st/ of "least" is palatalized by the onset of the following "you can", in which the initial /k/ of "can" becomes a weak velar aproximant.

So "because at least you" becomes something like [kʌzˈliʃ.jəɰən] ≅ "cuz leash yan". (Sorry, I can't find a useful eye-dialect version of the velar approximant…)

The reduced form "because" has been re-lexicalized to the point that people often write "cause" or "cuz". The rest of the reductions, however, are of the kind that are normal in spoken English but are rarely noticed, even by phoneticians:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

I hasten to add that these observations are not any kind of criticism of Elon Musk's performance — we could find similar things in recordings of spontaneous speech from any of us, with similar implications for theories of allophonic variation, speech production and perception, and language variation and change.

Permalink