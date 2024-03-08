English allophonies of the day
« previous post |
My original interest in the conversation behind yesterday's post "Our digital god is a CSV file?" was a sociophonetic one. As often noted, spontaneous speech often strays far from dictionary pronunciations, and Elon Musk's side of that conversation is full of interesting examples. A few are documented below.
Let's start with an aspect of this phrase:
that- that will start to
approach human level intelligence
or perhaps exceed it
The sequence "or perhaps" can be approximately rendered in IPA as [opæps]:
…or in eye dialect as "oh paps"…
An r-less "or" is expected, as we can see and hear in his pronunciation of "source":
And the loss of the first-syllable schwa in "perhaps" and the second-syllable /h/ is also common, yielding something like [præps]. But the elision of the /r/ is more puzzling — I wonder whether it was a slip of the tongue, or a standard feature of his dialect or ideolect, or just an extreme onset lenition in fast speech?
A bit later, we get this phrase:
I think it's somewhat ((inevable))-
inevitable that there'll be some amount of open source
and I
And focusing in a bit:
That phrase has three interesting reductions. In the first one, "that" reduces to [ət], so that "-ble that there'll be" turns into "bullet there'll be":
Then the schwa in the first syllable of "amount" becomes a syllabic /m/, so that "some amount" becomes almost "some mount":
Note also that the final /t/ of "amount" is flapped and voiced — I'm not sure whether that's a standard feature of South African English, or something Musk picked up in the U.S.
And finally, "and" in "and I" is reduced to /n/ (as often happens):
Today's last lenition sample is perhaps the most fun:
open source
uh because at least you can see what's going on
In the subsequence "because at least you can see what's going on", "at" survives only as a brief coronal approximant, and the final /st/ of "least" is palatalized by the onset of the following "you can", in which the initial /k/ of "can" becomes a weak velar aproximant.
So "because at least you" becomes something like [kʌzˈliʃ.jəɰən] ≅ "cuz leash yan". (Sorry, I can't find a useful eye-dialect version of the velar approximant…)
The reduced form "because" has been re-lexicalized to the point that people often write "cause" or "cuz". The rest of the reductions, however, are of the kind that are normal in spoken English but are rarely noticed, even by phoneticians:
I hasten to add that these observations are not any kind of criticism of Elon Musk's performance — we could find similar things in recordings of spontaneous speech from any of us, with similar implications for theories of allophonic variation, speech production and perception, and language variation and change.
Orin Ed DeNiro said,
March 8, 2024 @ 9:51 am
Considering the focus on last night's State of the Union speech as it might reflect the President's mental acuity, how about a sociophonetic analysis of the several times he seemed to stumble?
Jarek Weckwerth said,
March 8, 2024 @ 9:58 am
Thank you, this is what I'm here for ;)
WRT perhaps, in a non-rhotic accent, there's no /r/ to start with, so Musk's surface form makes more sense. An interesting "phonological" case nonetheless, because you might expect a linking /r/ after the loss of the /h/; but then South African tends to be shy about linking /r/.
pəˈhæps > *pəˈæps > pæps
But then his accent has always struck me as a rather motley mix of influences. And in general I feel he reduces to the point of being difficult to understand more often than would be expected in public appearances. Insufficient articulatory effort ;)
Jarek Weckwerth said,
March 8, 2024 @ 10:08 am
Actually when you slow it down, I have an impression that there are some remnants of the schwa… so the asterisk in my previous post should go ;)
Mark Liberman said,
March 8, 2024 @ 10:20 am
@Jarek Weckwerth: "But then his accent has always struck me as a rather motley mix of influences."
Indeed — though most people's speech reflects a mix of influences, if perhaps less "motley"…
"And in general I feel he reduces to the point of being difficult to understand more often than would be expected in public appearances. Insufficient articulatory effort ;)
The question is, "(in)sufficient" for what purpose(s)? Certainly I see similar reductions in nearly all spontaneous conversations, explanations, and narratives.
David L said,
March 8, 2024 @ 10:57 am
As a non-rhotician of long standing, although of English rather than S African origin, I don't find Musk's hasty pronunciation of 'perhaps' particularly remarkable. I think there's a faint remnant of an 'r' in there (which may be what Jared Weckwerth is also hearing).
Y said,
March 8, 2024 @ 11:20 am
the elision of the /r/ is more puzzling
Well, aight.