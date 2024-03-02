« previous post |

Victor Mather, "Microsoft Word’s Subtle Typeface Change Affected Millions. Did You Notice?", NYT 2/28/2024:

When you read — a book, a traffic sign, a billboard, this article — how much do you really notice the letters? If you’re like most people, the answer is probably not at all.

I'm mostly like most people, though there are font and size limits to my tolerance (e.g. …)

And @ellecordova's skit about the default typeface change is definitely funny, even if many of the participants are not in the "really notice" category:

I've wondered for a long time whether there's a word for this (increasingly common) kind of video skit, where the same person plays multiple parts, typically with different clothing, hair, etc. We've previously featured examples from Jeff Wright and Dr. Glaucomflecken, among others.

A term might well not have been invented yet, because it was only recently that the technology became available to create and distribute such performances easily and cheaply.

Permalink