« previous post |

Or a psychotic episode? ICYMI — Maxwell Zeff, "ChatGPT Went Berserk, Giving Nonsensical Responses All Night", Gizmodo 2/21024:

ChatGPT started throwing out “unexpected responses” on Tuesday night according to OpenAI’s status page. Users posted screenshots of their ChatGPT conversations full of wild, nonsensical answers from the AI chatbot.

chatgpt is apparently going off the rails right now and no one can explain why pic.twitter.com/0XSSsTfLzP — sean mcguire (@seanw_m) February 21, 2024

Comment

byu/Sweet-Block5118 from discussion

inChatGPT

Apparently the problem, whatever it was, was fixed a few hours ago.

Unfortunately, no singing seems to have been involved, but I can't avoid referring you to HAL 9000:

There are many interesting tidbits in David Stork (Ed.), HAL's Legacy: 2001's Computer as Dream and Reality, MIT Press 1998:

How science fiction's most famous computer has influenced the research and design of intelligent machines.

I became operational… in Urbana, Illinois, on January 12, 1997.

Inspired by HAL's self-proclaimed birth date, HAL's Legacy reflects upon science fiction's most famous computer and explores the relationship between science fantasy and technological fact. The informative, nontechnical chapters written especially for this book describe many of the areas of computer science critical to the design of intelligent machines, discuss whether scientists in the 1960s were accurate about the prospects for advancement in their fields, and look at how HAL has influenced scientific research.

Contributions by leading scientists look at the technologies that would be critical if we were, as Arthur Clarke and Stanley Kubrick imagined thirty years ago, to try and build HAL in 1997: supercomputers, fault-tolerance and reliability, planning, artificial intelligence, lipreading, speech recognition and synthesis, commonsense reasoning, the ability to recognize and display emotion, and human-machine interaction. A separate chapter by philosopher Daniel Dennett considers the ethical implications of intelligent machines.

Here's a link to Dennett's chapter on computer ethics. 27 years later, it might be time to revisit those issues, as well as the many other topics in the book's other chapters.

Permalink