"…harder said than done"?
« previous post | next post »
Scalar inversion of the week — Jon Christian, "Elon Musk fans horrified when his Grok AI immediately 'goes woke'", Futurism 12/9/2023:
The woke mind virus appears to be coming from inside the house.
Multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Elon Musk had promised — in line with his overall slide toward the reactionary right — that his new venture xAI's foul-mouthed chatbot Grok would be "anti-woke."
The only problem? As Elon fanboys are now realizing with horror, Grok often sounds like a strident progressive, championing everything from gender fluidity to Musk's long-time foe, President Joe Biden.
[…]
We've seen this play out over and over for every tech company that's dabbled in the tech, from OpenAI to Microsoft to Alphabet to Amazon to Meta.
But it's particularly striking for Musk, whose primary approach to AI so far has been to criticize how others are doing it. He's trashed his former compatriots at OpenAI, for instance, for what he says amounts to muzzling ChatGPT against telling what he would style as harsh political truths.
What the SpaceX and Tesla CEO appears to now be learning in real time is that crafting an AI in your ideological image is harder said than done. [emphasis added]
The standard cliché/collocation is "easier said than done", meaning that something that's easy to describe (or promise) can be hard to accomplish.
It's possible to imagine something that's harder to talk about than to do, but that's not what the author means in this case — or in any of the other examples that I've found on line. Rather, this is like "fail to miss", "cannot be underestimated", or the famous "no head injury is too trivial to ignore", and other misnegations involving the inversion of scalar predicates. There's no overt lexical or morphological negation here, just the inversion of the comparative easier → harder.
A few examples:
[link] At the advent of the streaming age, studios like Disney put all of their efforts into increasing subscriber numbers…but now that they’ve done that, they’re more interested in making money. And it ends up that this is harder said than done under this model.
[link] MOST OF US HAVE RESOLVED TO GAIN MORE CONTROL OF OUR FINANCES BUT IT CAN BE HARDER SAID THAN DONE.
[link] Another element that helps the Castle o-line stay ahead is their intelligence. Getting the right call at the line in a complex blocking scheme is much harder said than done.
[link] When picking a cereal, I recommend trying to find one that contains a decent amount of fibre and protein and one that is low in sugar… this can be harder said than done.
Scott Mauldin said,
December 9, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
I'm reminded of a video game, Baldur's Gate, in which one of the possible character voices can say the snarky line "simpler done than said" when you command him to do something, meaning basically "I'm so skillful that I can do it more easily than you can even ask". The interesting part however is that when I put the game in French, the line was (mis)translated as "plus facile à dire qu'à faire" – "easier to say than to do/easier said than done", by far the more common phrase but the exact opposite of what was meant in the game.
JPL said,
December 9, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
What's the matter with "harder done than said", if they wanted an inversion? (Or "harder to do than say", in more contemporary AE usage.)
postmortes said,
December 9, 2023 @ 4:48 pm
Perhaps there's a conflation here with the fairly standard "Harder than it sounds"? Maybe the writer starts with 'easier said than done; but wants to emphasize hard, turns to 'harder than it sounds' but rejects it because it's writing and not speaking, and so ends up in a quagmired middle-ground?