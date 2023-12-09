« previous post | next post »

Scalar inversion of the week — Jon Christian, "Elon Musk fans horrified when his Grok AI immediately 'goes woke'", Futurism 12/9/2023:

The woke mind virus appears to be coming from inside the house.

Multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Elon Musk had promised — in line with his overall slide toward the reactionary right — that his new venture xAI's foul-mouthed chatbot Grok would be "anti-woke."

The only problem? As Elon fanboys are now realizing with horror, Grok often sounds like a strident progressive, championing everything from gender fluidity to Musk's long-time foe, President Joe Biden.

[…]

We've seen this play out over and over for every tech company that's dabbled in the tech, from OpenAI to Microsoft to Alphabet to Amazon to Meta.

But it's particularly striking for Musk, whose primary approach to AI so far has been to criticize how others are doing it. He's trashed his former compatriots at OpenAI, for instance, for what he says amounts to muzzling ChatGPT against telling what he would style as harsh political truths.

What the SpaceX and Tesla CEO appears to now be learning in real time is that crafting an AI in your ideological image is harder said than done. [emphasis added]

The standard cliché/collocation is "easier said than done", meaning that something that's easy to describe (or promise) can be hard to accomplish.

It's possible to imagine something that's harder to talk about than to do, but that's not what the author means in this case — or in any of the other examples that I've found on line. Rather, this is like "fail to miss", "cannot be underestimated", or the famous "no head injury is too trivial to ignore", and other misnegations involving the inversion of scalar predicates. There's no overt lexical or morphological negation here, just the inversion of the comparative easier → harder.

A few examples:

[link] At the advent of the streaming age, studios like Disney put all of their efforts into increasing subscriber numbers…but now that they’ve done that, they’re more interested in making money. And it ends up that this is harder said than done under this model.

[link] MOST OF US HAVE RESOLVED TO GAIN MORE CONTROL OF OUR FINANCES BUT IT CAN BE HARDER SAID THAN DONE.

[link] Another element that helps the Castle o-line stay ahead is their intelligence. Getting the right call at the line in a complex blocking scheme is much harder said than done.

[link] When picking a cereal, I recommend trying to find one that contains a decent amount of fibre and protein and one that is low in sugar… this can be harder said than done.

