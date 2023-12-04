« previous post |

The bio from a recent talk announcement described the speaker as a "Production Engineer …, a job which, for the most part, means he is a professional toil tackler."

That's a striking phrase, and one that was new to me. I soon discovered that it's new to Google as well, though the search turned up the source of its constituent words in Chapter 6, "Eliminating Toil", from a Workbook associated with Google's Site Reliability Engineering (=SRE) page.



My impression is that the word toil has gone out of fashion in recent decades, and the Ngrams graph supports that view:

Its use in recently published books seems mainly to be connected with witchcraft (through association with the witches' chant in Macbeth), and with enslaved labor and (especially oppressive forms of) factory labor and farm labor.

It does seem to be making a bit of a comeback, relative to the more generic term work:

Anyhow, I like the idea of finding ways to reduce "toil" in various aspects of life and work.

