Recent buzz over "Q*" started with stories about 10 days ago. A recent Wired article explains:

Last week, after briefly deposed CEO Sam Altman was reinstalled at OpenAI, two reports claimed that a top-secret project at the company had rattled some researchers there with its potential to solve intractable problems in a powerful new way.

“Given vast computing resources, the new model was able to solve certain mathematical problems,” Reuters reported, citing a single unnamed source. “Though only performing math on the level of grade-school students, acing such tests made researchers very optimistic about Q*’s future success.” The Information said that Q* was seen as a breakthrough that would lead to “far more powerful artificial intelligence models,” adding that “the pace of development alarmed some researchers focused on AI safety,” citing a single unnamed source.

That article goes on to speculate that

The name may be an allusion to Q-learning, a form of reinforcement learning that involves an algorithm learning to solve a problem through positive or negative feedback, which has been used to create game-playing bots and to tune ChatGPT to be more helpful. Some have suggested that the name may also be related to the A* search algorithm, widely used to have a program find the optimal path to a goal.

We'll find out eventually where the name comes from, and whether the hype is justified.

My question: What other conventional names for algorithms (or similar things) are single capital letters (perhaps with a non-alphabetic extension like "*")?

These are names for sets rather than algorithms, but in formal language theory, there's Σ* for the set of all strings over an alphabet Σ, and L* for the closure of a language L…

Update — Sampling the alphabet a bit further, and relaxing the category to include programming languages, there's C, and its offshoots C++ and C#. Also R, previously known as S.

