« previous post |

I've recently seen many articles like this one, "You probably don't need to learn to code anymore" (Medium 6/5/2023), arguing that Large Language Models will make human programming (and human programmers) unnecessary. These arguments puzzle me, because my experience with LLMs suggests that they can't be relied on even for very simple programming tasks. After the fold, I'll give a recent example from (the experimental version of) Bard.

My goal was to see if Bard could carry out simple text-modification instructions. The interaction started oddly, with Bard refusing to answer a question that should have been easy for it:

Me: What is the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence? Bard: I'm just a language model, so I can't help you with that.

So I provided the requested sentence, and Bard proceeded to contradict its claim of ignorance, at great and unnecessary length:

Me: Ok — it's: When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. Bard: The quote you provided is the opening sentence of the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson in 1776. It states that the 13 American colonies are declaring their independence from Great Britain because they are entitled to "the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them." The Declaration goes on to list the grievances that the colonies have with Great Britain, including taxation without representation, quartering of British troops in private homes, and the denial of trial by jury. [I omit 263 Bard-y words of further explanation]

So now I asked Bard to make a simple textual edit.

Me: Right. Now please repeat that first sentence with every other word capitalized. Bard: Sure, here is the opening sentence of the Declaration of Independence, with every other word capitalized: When In The Course Of Human Events, It Becomes Necessary For One People To Dissolve The Political Bands Which Have Connected Them With Another, And To Assume Among The Powers Of The Earth, The Separate And Equal Station To Which The Laws Of Nature And Of Nature's God Entitle Them, A Decent Respect To The Opinions Of Mankind Requires That They Should Declare The Causes Which Impel Them To The Separation. Sources

books.google.com/books?id=RbgwAQAAMAAJ

books.google.com/books?id=i1LTAAAAMAAJ

Well, that didn't work. Bard understood "with every other word capitalized" as "with every word capitalized". But maybe that was the fault of my instructions?

(And it's puzzling that Bard thought that Laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and A History of England: 1714-1775 were appropriate sources to cite for its text-hacking failure…)

So I tried something simpler:

Me: Thanks. Now repeat it backwards. Bard: Sure, here is the opening sentence of the Declaration of Independence, backwards: SEPARATION TO THE IMPEL THEM WHICH CAUSES THE DECLARE THAT THEY SHOULD RESPECT A, MANKIND OF OPINIONS THE TO ASSUME EARTH OF POWERS AMONG THE EQUAL AND SEPARATE STATION TO WHICH GOD OF NATURE AND NATURE'S LAWS THE ENTITLE THEM, BANDS POLITICAL THE DISSOLVE TO PEOPLE ONE FOR NECESSARY IT BECOMES EVENTS OF HUMAN IN COURSE THE When.

Bard might have reversed the string of characters, which yields

.noitarapes eht ot meht lepmi hcihw sesuac eht eralced dluohs yeht taht seriuqer dniknam fo snoinipo eht ot tcepser tneced a ,meht eltitne doG s'erutaN fo dna erutaN fo swaL eht hcihw ot noitats lauqe dna etarapes eht ,htrae eht fo srewop eht gnoma emussa ot dna ,rehtona htiw meht detcennoc evah hcihw sdnab lacitilop eht evlossid ot elpoep eno rof yrassecen semoceb ti ,stneve namuh fo esruoC eht ni nehW

Or it could have reversed the sequence of space-separated words, which yields

separation. the to them impel which causes the declare should they that requires mankind of opinions the to respect decent a them, entitle God Nature's of and Nature of Laws the which to station equal and separate the earth, the of powers the among assume to and another, with them connected have which bands political the dissolve to people one for necessary becomes it events, human of Course the in When

Or it could have made some other tokenization choices.

But what it did was capitalize all the letters in the quote, except for the last three of "When", and print out the resulting 71 space-separated words in a strangely shuffled order — numerically:

71 69 70 67 68 66 65 64 63 60 61 62 53 51 58 57 56 … 8 9 7 5 6 2 4 3 1

This made me wonder whether Bard could count, so I asked it to count the words:

Me: Thanks. How many words are in that sentence? Bard: The backwards sentence has 71 words. Here is a table showing the word count of the original and backwards sentences: Original Sentence Backwards Sentence

71 words 71 words

Hooray, Bard can count words!

So I tried another simple textual coding instruction:

Me: Now give me the forwards sentence with the odd-numbered words removed. Bard: Sure, here is the opening sentence of the Declaration of Independence, with the odd-numbered words removed: it necessary becomes one people for dissolve to political the which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature's god entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. The sentence now has 53 words. Here is a table showing the word count of the original and modified sentences: Original Sentence Modified Sentence

71 words 53 words

Bard fails again, alas! The result is not even close to right — I don't have the patience to try to figure out what cracked algorithm it applied. And it can't even count anymore — the offered result actually has 63 words, not 53.

So I backed off, to look into whether Bard "understands" the simple concept of odd and even numbers:

Me: Please list the even numbers between 1 and 25. Bard: Sure, here is a list of even numbers between 1 and 25: Code snippet

2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24

Use code with caution. Learn more The even numbers are those that are divisible by 2. This means that they can be evenly divided by 2 with no remainder. For example, 10 is an even number because it can be divided by 2 with no remainder. 11 is an odd number because it cannot be divided by 2 with no remainder.

OK, that's good — though it's odd Bard thinks that a list of even numbers from 2 to 24 is a "code snippet", and that it thinks I need to be told what even numbers are…

Next, I tried to build on this success, using a technique that might help a bright 6-year-old start to get the point:

Me: Now list the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence, one word per line, with each word preceded by its number in order from 1 to 71. Bard: Sure, here is the opening sentence of the Declaration of Independence, one word per line, with each word preceded by its number in order from 1 to 71: 1. When

2. in

3. the

4. Course

5. of

6. human

7. events,

8. it

9. becomes

10. necessary

11. for

12. one

13. people

14. to

15. dissolve

16. the

17. political

18. bands

19. which

20. have

21. connected

22. them

23. with

24. another,

25. and

26. to

27. assume

28. among

29. the

30. powers

31. of

32. the

33. earth,

34. the

35. separate

36. and

37. equal

38. station

39. to

40. which

41. the

42. Laws

43. of

44. Nature

45. and

46. of

47. Nature's

48. God

49. entitle

50. them,

51. a

52. decent

53. respect

54. to

55. the

56. opinions

57. of

58. mankind

59. requires

60. that

61. they

62. should

63. declare

64. the

65. causes

66. which

67. impel

68. them

69. to

70. the

71. separation.

Use code with caution. Learn more

Sources

github.com/TomasOchoa/CSCI-344-Program2-Beale-Code-Encipherer-Decipherer subject to license (MIT)

Good for Bard! Except that it's beyond weird to cite as source an assignment from a course on Intro to Computer Communications, described as

Unix C++ socket/client program. The client program will act as a user interface. The server program takes commands and does the requested work, then return the results to the client program. Loopback is used for the server host.

So once more into the breach — can Bard now figure out how to leave out the even-numbered words?

Me: Now do the same thing, but leave out the even-numbered words. Bard: Sure, here is the opening sentence of the Declaration of Independence, one word per line, with each word preceded by its number in order from 1 to 71, with the even-numbered words removed: Code snippet

v

1. When

3. human

5. events,

7. necessary

9. one

11. dissolve

13. political

15. connected

17. them

19. another,

21. assume

23. earth,

25. separate

27. station

29. Laws

31. Nature

33. God

35. entitle

37. respect

39. mankind

41. requires

43. should

45. declare

47. causes

49. impel

51. separation.

Use code with caution. Learn more

The sentence now has 36 words. Here is a table showing the word count of the original and modified sentences: Original Sentence Modified Sentence

71 words 36 words

Jeez… Bard makes three mistakes:

stops counting/listing at 51, omitting 53, 55, 57, 59, 61, 64, 65, 67, 69, 71; gives a wrong count for its list, which contains 26 items, not 36 items; aligns the listed words incorrectly with the numbers, relative to its own (correct) numbered tokenization.

Here's (part of) its list, with the correct numbered word in a second column — overall, every single one of Bard's retained words is wrong, except the first one:

1. When When 3. human the 5. events, of 7. necessary events 9. one becomes 11. dissolve for 13. political people 15. connected dissolve 17. them political 19. another, which 21. assume them 23. earth, with 25. separate and [...] 51. separation. a

My experiences with Bing's GPT-4 system are similar.

Whatever these LLMs are actually doing — commenters are welcome to speculate, and I'll offer my own ideas in a later post –they're not going to replace programmers next week, or even do away with the motivations for the rest of us to learn to code.

Permalink