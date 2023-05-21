« previous post |

I recently stumbled on this 5/10/2023 Medium article by David Brock, "A Backup of Historical Proportions" — which reminded me of the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center ("PARC") and the Xerox Alto. Those were the people and the machine that invented interactive GUIs on bit-mapped displays, the computer mouse, and so on — though it took Steve Jobs to "borrow" the ideas and turn them into a social (and business) success.

But as a speech person, I always thought it was odd and unfortunate that the Alto had no provision for audio input or output — and I was impressed by the hack that Henry Thompson used to get around the audio output problem for his 1980 Berkeley thesis, "Stress and Salience in English: Theory and Practice".

I remembered that he managed to turn a printer port into a digital-to-analog converter, in order to enable the interactive waveform measurement app that he wrote — but I'd forgotten the details, and the dissertation text doesn't mention them. So I wrote to Henry and asked him about it. His response:

As I recall I just soldered one end of 4 resistors in a 1:2:4:8 ratio ohms to a paperclip and stuck them into the low-order 4 pin sockets of the Alto's RS232 port, then did some trivial signal

processing to convert the 8-bit audio I had into 4-bit.

The RS-232 interface has been used for many things, but not this :-)…

I also remembered that he had to do the digitization on a different computer — since it only had to be done once, he didn't need to hack the Alto to enable the analog-to-digital end. Which was a Good Thing, because it would have been harder. I also forgot the details of the digitization arrangements, and the dissertation only says (p. 184)

This section describes the computer based interactive system for the display and reproduction of speech in digital form which I created and used to obtain the duration data discussed in

chapter 3. As was the system described in C.1, it was written in Interlisp and makes use of video display facilities developed at Xerox PARC.

Figures 1 and 2 on the following pages are snapshots of the display screen showing what the speech looked like. The system displayed a digitized version of the time-amplitude waveform of the data segment, sampled at 7659 eight bit samples per second.

There's been a lot of discussion about why Xerox never managed to make the Alto (or the commercial version the Star/Dandelion) into a successful product. Along with the high price, the main reason was presumably a failure of vision on the part of the company's leaders. And there were some unfortunate (and very weird) aspects of the software, like the fact that the text editor stored documents as a dump of the program's runtime heap — or so I was told. The lack of audio probably wouldn't have been a critical factor until much later — given that the original IBM PC had audio output, and the Apple II had both audio output and input, I wonder.

