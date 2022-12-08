5=5
Talented Chinese netizens use this graphic (no idea who drew it though) to illustrate what the state gov has done in past three years to complicate pandemic control mechanism with rounds of empty talks but achieved zero result solving the real problems. Very telling. pic.twitter.com/25X4G4iiWK— Vivian Wu (@vivianwubeijing) December 8, 2022
A friend of mine who is a self-styled geek thinks this if really funny.
It's worth reading the comments, but don't trust all of them, such as the total number of COVID deaths in China being 1, but that may be the point the commenter is trying to make.
In its effort to circumvent censorship, this sheet of paper with a series of mathematical operations reverberates powerfully with the blank sheets of paper and the astrophysics equations of the past couple of weeks.
Other Tweets add a verbal component: e.g., here and here.
From a geeky colleague:
One other way of reading it –
When you get the PRC/CCP bureaucracy involved, even the simplest aspect of things (i.e. 9-4=?) can turn into processes of unfathomable complexity.