Today I learned that concolic …
… doesn't mean something like "having a shared case of colitis" (which was my first guess), but rather, as Wikipedia explains:
Concolic testing (a portmanteau of concrete and symbolic) is a hybrid software verification technique that performs symbolic execution, a classical technique that treats program variables as symbolic variables, along a concrete execution (testing on particular inputs) path. Symbolic execution is used in conjunction with an automated theorem prover or constraint solver based on constraint logic programming to generate new concrete inputs (test cases) with the aim of maximizing code coverage. Its main focus is finding bugs in real-world software, rather than demonstrating program correctness.
I learned this because of department-wide email congratulations sent to my Penn colleague Mayur Naik, whose paper "Automated concolic testing of smartphone apps" was selected for the ESEC/FSE 2022 Test of Time Award.
Concolic has made it into Wiktionary, but has not had its Word Induction Ceremony at Merriam-Webster or the OED, despite its 6,590 hits on Google Scholar.
My excuse for ignorance in this case is that software verification is not a field that I follow closely. But still, I should have known.
languagehat said,
October 26, 2022 @ 10:33 am
I rarely say things like this — it's both unprofessional and pointless (language marches on!) — but man, that is one ugly-ass word, impossible to parse correctly without special explanation (which you will immediately forget unless it's part of your daily life). If "concrete symbolic testing" is really too long and a shorter expression is needed, why not "CS testing"? Or give it the name of some specialist who has something to do with it (e.g., "Naik testing"). Bah.
[(myl) To give credit where credit is due, the term was coined in Sen, Koushik, Darko Marinov, and Gul Agha. "CUTE: A concolic unit testing engine for C." ACM SIGSOFT Software Engineering Notes 30, no. 5 (2005): 263-272.]
mg said,
October 26, 2022 @ 11:12 am
@languagehat – it sounds like something you'd catch when you attend a big convention. "Boy, did I catch the worst case of concolic ever at DragonCon!"
J.W. Brewer said,
October 26, 2022 @ 11:32 am
I think one specific problem with the portmanteau is that it is likely to get mentally parsed as con- + -colic rather than conc- + -olic, simply because conc- as a prefix is rare-to-unknown and it also feels intuitively that morpheme breaks ought by default match up with syllable breaks.
Philip Taylor said,
October 26, 2022 @ 12:01 pm
I propose "concretic" as a more intuitively meaningful alternative.
J.W. Brewer said,
October 26, 2022 @ 1:05 pm
It seems like either "symcrete" or "symbcrete" would better convey the components of intended portmanteau, although I'm not necessarily arguing that they wouldn't also be, to use languagehat's technical term, ugly-ass.
Peter Taylor said,
October 26, 2022 @ 1:19 pm
The biggest problem with "concrete symbolic testing" isn't that it's too long but that it's almost entirely uninformative. "Automatic generation of coverage inputs" is a useful descriptor, and if a portmanteau is required then autocoverage or covgen can plausibly be analysed into their constituent parts.