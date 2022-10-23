Where did all the Boston "r's" go? Beijing

This one is a bit long (6:15), but the comedian is so fantastic that I couldn't stop watching until the very end, which is like a linguistic analog to the conclusion of a fireworks show.  With good subtitles in English and Mandarin.

Title on YouTube:  "American Jesse Appell performs standup comedy in Chinese! 老外说中文脱口秀"

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf}

  1. Vance Koven said,

    October 23, 2022 @ 9:33 pm

    This was good; nice to see someplace where comedy can still be comedy without the roof falling in. However, as someone from Boston, I need to remark that traditionally, though I haven't heard it much lately, the lost Rs from the places where they should have been were usually transported to places where they shouldn't be. Thus, a tuba was something you ate, whereas a tuber was something you played.

