Where did all the Boston "r's" go? Beijing
« previous post |
This one is a bit long (6:15), but the comedian is so fantastic that I couldn't stop watching until the very end, which is like a linguistic analog to the conclusion of a fireworks show. With good subtitles in English and Mandarin.
Title on YouTube: "American Jesse Appell performs standup comedy in Chinese! 老外说中文脱口秀"
(6/17/13)
Selected readings
- Irwin, Patricia and Nagy, Naomi (2007) "Bostonians /r/ Speaking: A Quantitative Look at (R) in Boston," University of Pennsylvania Working Papers in Linguistics: Vol. 13 : Iss. 2 , Article 11. Available at: https://repository.upenn.edu/pwpl/vol13/iss2/11
- "Accents" (2/23/16) –"Boston Accent" trailer; brilliant! JFK accent; Britisher trying to imitate Boston accent
- "Surprising Transformations of a Beijing Street Name" (1/29/11)
- "Concentric circles of language in Beijing" (6/8/20)
- "Why we say 'Beizhing' and not 'Beijing'" (5/2/19)
- "How they say 'Beijing' in Beijing" (8/18/08)
[Thanks to Mark Metcalf}
Vance Koven said,
October 23, 2022 @ 9:33 pm
This was good; nice to see someplace where comedy can still be comedy without the roof falling in. However, as someone from Boston, I need to remark that traditionally, though I haven't heard it much lately, the lost Rs from the places where they should have been were usually transported to places where they shouldn't be. Thus, a tuba was something you ate, whereas a tuber was something you played.