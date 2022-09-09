« previous post | next post »

A story in this morning's Guardian (Alex Finnis, "National Anthem lyrics: How the words will change to God Save The King after the Queen’s death") evokes the (now generally unfair) nickname of Grauniad, spelling King as "Kingn".

I've been told that the issue behind the nickname arose because the Guardian was typeset in Manchester (where it was founded), and then the printed copies were shipped by train to London. There was typically only one edition per day, and so typographical errors could not be corrected in later editions, as they could be for London-based papers, where the edition printed in the wee hours would be superseded by editions printed at intervals throughout the day.



Wikipedia has some of the story but not the geographical part (which may not be true?)

Frequent typographical errors during the age of manual typesetting led Private Eye magazine to dub the paper the "Grauniad" in the 1960s, a nickname still used occasionally by the editors for self-mockery.

Update — and also in the last verse, we see:



It's not a typo, but the retention of "her" in the opening sequence is also worthy of a snicker:

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On her be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign!

[h/t A K M Adam]

And in other news:

Can't believe we have a man as queen. Fucking Liberal, woke bullshit. — Ari (@ari85_) September 9, 2022

A man as queen??? This woke, LGBTQ agenda has gone too far now!! — Jessop Tweets (@GavGlyndwr) September 9, 2022

It's 2022, I never thought the world would get so woke we'd have a man as a queen. But here we are. — ❌🍄🇨🇦Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ Liberal Proper Gander™🇺🇸🍄❌ (@EldonJackson8) September 8, 2022

Recasting the Queen as a man has ruined my childhood. I mean the head of state as ALWAYS been a woman! Why change it now? Woke lefty nonsense. — Eva Johansen (@EvaJoha97650122) September 9, 2022

…and so on…

