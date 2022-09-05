Another misnegation/miscomparison
From Breffni O'Rourke, another example of the conceptual tangle created by the interaction of scalar comparison and (implicit) negation:
Just another one of these. There's no outright negation, but it seems related – the implied negative of "only" interacting with the scalar comparison "more slowly". The arithmetic comes out with the wrong sign in any case:
"The Tories came back into power in 2010. Over the course of this unbroken period of rule, typical household incomes in Britain have risen more slowly than those in only two other western European countries: Greece and Cyprus."
He means either "…risen more slowly than those in all but two other…" or "risen faster than those in only two other…".
The quotation is from Fintan O'Toole, "Liz Truss will make Johnson seem a political genius, May a mistress of empathy, Cameron a beacon of sincerity", The Irish Times 9/5/2022.
And as usual, it's really hard for our poor monkey brains to process cases like this — I agree with Breffni about this one, but no doubt some commenters will not.
Wally said,
September 5, 2022 @ 12:27 pm
Yeah I immediately get the intended meaning and it’s a real struggle to make it seem wrong.
Dan Romer said,
September 5, 2022 @ 1:03 pm
Fintan is a bright man and a great writer. I get what he means. Incomes have risen more slowly in the UK than in other European countries with the exception of Greece and Cyprus.
Charles Antaki said,
September 5, 2022 @ 1:13 pm
I fear that my own monkey brain is failing the test, but ditto to Wally; I can’t easily see the alternative.
It seems natural to read it as “only Greece and Cyprus have had slower growth”, implying “only’ as “all but” as the natural sense of it.
As we would, I think, in eg:
Q – why did you buy Zad?
A – Zad was cheaper than only [or: all but] Brill and Kleen, which aren’t worth buying