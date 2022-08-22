« previous post |

Today I learned about "whiskey fungus" — and the linked page will tell you all about it, from a general perspective, including the nature and role of the "angel's share". But I also clicked on the Wikipedia article for the fungus species involved, Baudoinia compniacensis, and the first paragraph of that article's Description section featured an unusually large number of technical terms previous unknown to me.

I've put the new (to me) vocabulary items in boldface:

Baudoinia compniacensis can be identified by its black, effused mycelium that can be velvety or crust-like. It features hyphae which are vegetative, dark brown, thick-walled, and often moniliform; although it lacks distinctive conidiophores. Conidiogenous cells can be found integrated within vegetative hyphae. Its conidia are dry, nonseptate or uniseptate, at the median. The conidia are thick-walled, globose to barrel-shaped, brown to black, and typically found with coarse surface ornamentation, dehiscing by schizolysis. Ramoconidia are absent. Colonies on MLA grow slowly and are dark in pigmentation. Synanamorphs are absent during its asexual reproduction stages. The presence of teleomorphs is unknown.

There are some other Latin or Greek compounds in the paragraph whose parts I know and therefore whose meaning I can guess, e.g. nonseptate and uniseptate. Many of the others involve conidia, plural of conidium — sometimes in compounds whose other parts are well known, e.g. conidiogenous, while others can be found in Wikipedia, dictionaries and elsewhere.

But I'm left puzzled by the phrase "colonies on MLA". I assume that in this context, "MLA" is not a reference to the Modern Language Association. Wikipedia's MLA disambiguation page doesn't help me — "Mandated Lead Arranger"? "Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association"? "Meat and Livestock Australia"? "Montessori Lyceum Amsterdam"? Nah, I don't think so.

No doubt a fungally-informed commenter can explain this one to us.

Update — it's apparently "Modified Lionian's agar", as a picture on the same Wikipedia page suggests:

Details can be found here, specifically

