Word frequency variation: elicit vs. illicit
In the comments on yesterday's post about a slip of the fingers or brain ("Elicit → illicit"), there was some discussion about which of the two words is more common.
Obviously, the answer to such questions depends on where you look.
So I looked in a bunch of places. Overall, illicit tends to be more common than elicit — but the relative frequency varies widely, and sometimes it's the other way round.
The english-corpora.org website lets us search 16 relevant corpora:
|Source
|elicit
|illicit
|(illicit/elicit)
|NOW
|24261
|123370
|5.09
|iWeb
|24185
|41506
|1.72
|GloWbE
|3614
|7888
|2.18
|Wikipedia
|2073
|4971
|1.38
|Hansard
|4342
|4224
|0.97
|COCA
|2697
|4199
|1.56
|TV
|158
|446
|2.82
|Movies
|61
|133
|2.18
|SCOTUS
|427
|866
|2.03
|TIME
|152
|526
|3.46
|SOAP
|20
|62
|3.10
|BNC
|240
|256
|1.07
|CORE
|130
|238
|1.83
|Strathy
|177
|146
|0.82
|Google Books
(American)
|596697
|407460
|0.68
|Google Books
(British)
|130941
|116216
|0.89
Checking the National Library of Medicine's PubMed database gives us article counts, not word counts, but FWIW:
elicit 256156
illicit 27563
illicit/elicit = 0.11
Similarly, Court Listener gives us (U.S. court) opinion counts, not word counts — but I was surprised to see illicit lose again:
elicit 119986
illicit 27025
illicit/elicit = 0.23
The NYT archive also gives article counts:
elicit 26903
illicit 24051
illicit/elicit = 0.89
The Atlantic Magazine archive, again with article counts:
elicit 474
illicit 581
illicit/elicit = 1.23
There are lots of other places to look, of course, but that should be enough to make the point.