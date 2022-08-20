« previous post | next post »

In the comments on yesterday's post about a slip of the fingers or brain ("Elicit → illicit"), there was some discussion about which of the two words is more common.

Obviously, the answer to such questions depends on where you look.

So I looked in a bunch of places. Overall, illicit tends to be more common than elicit — but the relative frequency varies widely, and sometimes it's the other way round.

The english-corpora.org website lets us search 16 relevant corpora:

Source elicit illicit (illicit/elicit) NOW 24261 123370 5.09 iWeb 24185 41506 1.72 GloWbE 3614 7888 2.18 Wikipedia 2073 4971 1.38 Hansard 4342 4224 0.97 COCA 2697 4199 1.56 TV 158 446 2.82 Movies 61 133 2.18 SCOTUS 427 866 2.03 TIME 152 526 3.46 SOAP 20 62 3.10 BNC 240 256 1.07 CORE 130 238 1.83 Strathy 177 146 0.82 Google Books

(American) 596697 407460 0.68 Google Books

(British) 130941 116216 0.89

Checking the National Library of Medicine's PubMed database gives us article counts, not word counts, but FWIW:

elicit 256156

illicit 27563

illicit/elicit = 0.11

Similarly, Court Listener gives us (U.S. court) opinion counts, not word counts — but I was surprised to see illicit lose again:

elicit 119986

illicit 27025

illicit/elicit = 0.23

The NYT archive also gives article counts:

elicit 26903

illicit 24051

illicit/elicit = 0.89

The Atlantic Magazine archive, again with article counts:

elicit 474

illicit 581

illicit/elicit = 1.23

There are lots of other places to look, of course, but that should be enough to make the point.

