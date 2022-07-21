« previous post |

"Racism for Sale – BBC Africa Eye documentary" (6/12/22). The film is 49:05 long, but you only need to watch the first 15 seconds to get a graphic idea of what it's about:



BBC News Africa description:

In February 2020, a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don’t understand that what they’re being told to say is “I am a black monster and my IQ is low.” The clip ignited outrage in China and beyond.



But no-one ever answered the crucial questions: Why was this filmed? Where was it shot? Who made it?



These questions send #BBCAfricaEye and #BBCEyeInvestigations reporters Runako Celina and Henry Mhango on a journey into a Chinese video-making industry that exploits vulnerable children across the continent.

Comments by Conal Boyce:

Mainland Chinese trick African children into making demeaning videos, such as the one that begins this post, where they stand behind a blackboard gleefully chanting "Wǒ shì hēi guǐ, zhìshāng dī 我是黑鬼, 智商低" ("I'm a n*gg*, low IQ"). Apparently on the mainland, the many videos of this type are considered hilarious — a big hit on social media (of which I've seen hints in the past but didn't realize how really ugly it can get). I learned of this craze via a Spanish language BBC report on youtube called Los polémicos videos racistas que youtubers chinos graban en África para ganar dinero (The controversial racist videos that Chinese youtubers record in Africa to make money). Two BBC reporters went to Africa and actually tracked down one of the guys who makes these videos. (And, as a bonus, the black lady from the UK who interviews him actually speaks better-sounding Putonghua / Mandarin than the creepy Chinese guy himself!)

This slur is not accidental or incidental. It is intentional, mean-spirited racism.



