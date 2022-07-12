« previous post |

I received the following letter and observations from the editor of a science journal:

I am an editor of a scientific journal (Geophysical Journal International) and

am writing to ask for a suggestion on communicating with some Chinese

authors on what I think is a linguistics issue. (I am also a long-term reader

of Language Log, and have enjoyed and learned from it).



We will be rejecting the paper because it is outside the range of topics the

journal handles. But it also has a writing style that I'd like to warn the

authors to avoid. Here is a sample (from the usual "review of previous work"):



Chen et al. (2022) conducted an analysis of structural characteristics of karst conduit by time-concentration curve of tracer test. Ke et al. (2021) studied the response of the karst dissolution rate to altitude and land use types in typical karst faulted basin. These two papers illustrate to this paper that a variety of physical and chemical indicators can be used for karst research.



Liu et al. (2021) studied the relationship between Permian volcanic rocks distribution and karst paleogeomorphology of Maokou Formation. Guo et al. (2022) studied karst groundwater system and its water exploration in Wumeng Mountain area. These papers illustrate to this study a methodology for carbonate porosity studies in karst regions.

The sentences are nearly flawless, but the repeated pattern (it continues many times) is very odd in English. I am neither a linguist nor a Sinologist, but I had a vague memory that this kind of parallelism was common in Literary Chinese, something confirmed in the only reference I have at hand (Harbsmeier's volume in the Science and Civilization and China series).



My question is, is this kind of structure common in contemporary Chinese, especially in some kind of high-prestige writing that the authors mistakenly believe they should emulate? I'd like to be able to say to them "do not imitate X when writing a scientific paper in English" but it would be a lot easier to make this point if I had a guess as to what X might be.

I replied:

You have raised a very interesting question — stylistic-rhetorical crossover between Chinese and English.

You may tell your Chinese authors not to emulate the parallel prose style (piántǐ wén 骈体文), also called 4-6 style (sìliù wén 四六文) in English. These are ancient — dating back to a thousand to two thousand years ago, but some pedantic folks still try to keep them alive in the modern era.

As for books that address such matters, see Perry Link, The Anatomy of Chinese: Rhythm, Metaphor, Politics and Cecile Chu-Chin Sun, The Poetics of Repetition in English and Chinese Lyric Poetry. Although the latter book is about poetry, it has a spillover effect upon prose.

Parallel prose may work for Chinese because of the nature of Sinitic language and Sinographic writing. Even so, it sounds antiquated in modern vernacular writing. As for employing it in English, it comes across as schlocky and mannered at best.

