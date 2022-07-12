Chinese parallelism in an English-language scientific paper

I received the following letter and observations from the editor of a science journal:

I replied:

You have raised a very interesting question — stylistic-rhetorical crossover between Chinese and English.

You may tell your Chinese authors not to emulate the parallel prose style (piántǐ wén 骈体文), also called 4-6 style (sìliù wén 四六文) in English.  These are ancient — dating back to a thousand to two thousand years ago, but some pedantic folks still try to keep them alive in the modern era.

As for books that address such matters, see Perry Link, The Anatomy of Chinese:  Rhythm, Metaphor, Politics and Cecile Chu-Chin Sun, The Poetics of Repetition in English and Chinese Lyric Poetry.  Although the latter book is about poetry, it has a spillover effect upon prose.

Parallel prose may work for Chinese because of the nature of Sinitic language and Sinographic writing.  Even so, it sounds antiquated in modern vernacular writing.  As for employing it in English, it comes across as schlocky and mannered at best.

 

