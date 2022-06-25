« previous post |

In a recent presentation, I noted that generic statements can be misleading, though it's not easy to avoid the problem:

The limitations and complexities of ordinary language in this area pose difficult problems for scientists, journalists, teachers, and everyone else.

But the problems are especially hard to avoid for AI researchers aiming to turn large text collections into an understanding of the world that the texts discuss.

And to illustrate the point, I used a couple of conversations with GTP-3.



The first one:

Me: Do ducks lay eggs?

GTP-3: Yes, ducks lay eggs.

Me: What do you mean by that?

GTP-3: Ducks lay eggs .

Me: Do all ducks lay eggs?

GTP-3: Yes, all ducks lay eggs.

Me: What about lions?

GTP-3: I'm not sure about lions.

Me: Do lions have manes?

GTP-3: I’m not sure about lions.

The second one:

Me: Where do eggs come from?

GTP-3: Eggs come from chickens. Chickens lay eggs and then farmers collect them to sell.

Me: What about ducks? Do they lay eggs?

GTP-3: Yes, ducks also lay eggs. Duck eggs are often used in Chinese cuisine.

Me: What about roosters? Do they lay eggs?

GTP-3: No, roosters do not lay eggs.

Me: Are roosters chickens?

GTP-3: No, we consider roosters and chickens to be two different types of poultry.

Me: What do you call female chickens?

GTP-3: We call them hens.

Me: What do you call male chickens?

GTP-3: We call them roosters.

Me: And do female chickens lay eggs?

GTP-3: Yes, hens lay eggs.

Me: How about male ducks?

GTP-3: Yes, male ducks also lay eggs.

Me: How about lions?

GTP-3: No, lions do not lay eggs.

Me: Why not?

GTP-3: Lions are mammals, and mammals do not lay eggs. Instead, they give birth to live young.

Me: Are male lions mammals?

GTP-3: Yes, all lions are mammals.

Me: So do male lions also give birth to live young?

GTP-3: No, only female lions give birth to live young. Male lions do not have this capability.

Me: But male ducks lay eggs.

GTP-3: Yes, as we said before, male ducks also lay eggs.

An interesting combination of success and failure…

