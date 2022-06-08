« previous post | next post »

This article, about the grave (and life) of Powell Crosley Jr., reminded me of my graduate school colleague Crosley Shelvador, M.D.

OK, the "M.D." part is fictional, and the "colleague" part might be considered misleading. For some of the facts, see "Dr. Alfred Crockus and Crosley Shelvador, M.D.", 9/19/2007; "Crosley Shelvador comes in from the cold", 9/20/2007; "Stronzo Bestiale, Galadriel Mirkwood, Crosley Shelvador, …", 10/10/2014.



Anyhow, this post starts a chronological list of scientific pseudonyms — at least those that resulted in one or more real (or at least cited) publications — along with links to the associated stories and Google Scholar's publications and citations. The list is certainly incomplete, and additions via the comments will be welcome.

I'll start with Nicholas Bourbaki, whose works (begun in 1934) were first published in 1939, and are far more serious and influential than those of the other scholarly noms de plume listed here.

Then there's Quang Phúc Đông and Yuck Foo, pseudonyms of James McCawley. Their works were were first circulated in mimeographed form (two of Quang's papers here: "English sentences without overt grammatical subject"; "A note on conjoined noun phrases"), and then included in a 1971 publication, reprinted in 1992: Arnold Zwicky, Peter Salus, Robert Binnick, and Anthony Vanek, eds., Studies out in Left Field: Defamatory essays presented to James D. McCawley on his 33rd or 34th birthday. As far as I know, Yuck Foo's work appears only in a footnote to one of Quang's papers:

Then we get to Galadriel Mirkwood, an afghan hound who began publishing in 1978.

And then Stronzo Bestiale, whose first publication appeared in 1987 ("Diffusion in a periodic Lorentz gas", Journal of Statistical Physics 48, 709-726), and locates him at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Palermo — which does not seem to exist in this particular instance of the multiverse:



And finally we get back to Crosley Shelvador, whose first publication was a 1996 book review in Language, the journal of the Linguistic Society of America — then edited by Mark Aronoff, another colleague of Crosley's from the 1970s.

