Recently I've been learning a lot of new letterisms — which I propose as a useful term covering both acronyms and initialisms, as well as some other cases within the general category of abbreviations. Sure, ACLU is pronounced as a sequence of four letter names, while NATO is pronounced as two syllables with no letter names involved. But there's variation: the School of Arts and Sciences at Penn is SAS, sometimes called "S A S" and sometimes "sass"; the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is sometimes "S E A S" and sometimes "sees". And there are mixed cases. In Penn's residential system, for example, HMOD is a designated role, standing for "Housing Manager On Duty", and pronounced /ˈeʧˌmɐd/, i.e. the letter "H" followed by the syllable "mod".

And for examples learned though reading, it can be unclear what the pronunciation should be. I know that ACLU is not "a clue" because I've heard it pronounced many times — but what about SLIFE = "Students with Limited or Interrupted Formal Education", a letterism that I learned a few days ago? (It's new enough that the Acronym Finder page doesn't know about it yet…) Is SLIFE a single syllable rhyming with knife? or is it the letter S followed by "life"? or is it the sequence of five letter names "S L I F E"? I'm guessing that it's one of the first two, but I could be wrong.

Anyhow, many new (to me) letterisms have been coming from reporting on the war in Ukraine, specifically the names of weapon systems, like GMLRS ("Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System"), DPICM ("Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition"), and HIMARS ("High Mobility Artillery Rocket System"). In some cases there are non-initial letters that seem to be aids to pronounceability, like the "I" in HIMARS. In other cases, there are additional word fragments that may help with learning and memory but don't seem to aid pronunciation, like ATACMS ("Army Tactical Missile System"). (Though I guess that one could be "attack M S"?)

The military has a long tradition of letterism creation, well established when I was drafted in 1969, and obviously flourishing in the decades since then. (And this reminds me that there's an additional category of letterisms, namely those that use the "military alphabet" letter names, like "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" for "WTF".)

Other government agencies have similar histories of proliferating letterisms, and private-sector organizations have joined in enthusiastically. Which leads me to wonder when it started, and how it developed.

The OED's citations for initialism go back to 1899:

1899 R. Thomas in Notes & Queries 9th Ser. III. 103/1 In my ‘Handbook’ I give an initialism of Mr. Watts's, ‘P. P. C. R.’

1928 H. M. Paull Lit. Ethics xvii. 189 All sorts of devices are adopted by the author, who does not wish his name to be known. He may..disguise it in various ways, using initials, asterisks, a reversed name, or one of the opposite sex,..respectively initialism, asterism, boustrophedon and pseudandry.

The citations for acronym go back only to the 1940s:

1940 W. Muir & E. Muir tr. L. Feuchtwanger Paris Gaz. iii. xlvii. 518 Pee-gee-enn. It's an acronym [Ger. Akronym], that's what it is. That's what they call words made up of initials.

1947 T. M. Pearce in Word Study May 8/2 The acronym DDT..trips pleasantly on the tongue and is already a household byword.

Under whatever name, letterisms were clearly in wide use early in the 20th century. The National Archives of Australia has a page on "Abbreviations used in World War I and World War II service records".

What about earlier centuries? Of course there's SPQR, in use from 80 BC — but was it an isolated usage, or part of a larger pattern? The Wikipedia article on HMS ("His or Her Majesty's Ship") says that "The first recorded use of the abbreviated form HMS was in 1789, in respect of HMS Phoenix", but again, it's not clear whether this was an isolated case or part of a trend. The OED's citations for R.I.P. go back to the 17th century, though the English version apparently doesn't start until 1809:

1613 J. Boys Expos. Festivall Epist. & Gospels 81 I finde in the records of antiquitie, that a Sepulchre is called requietorium, a bed of sacred rest and securitie, which Valerius Probus expressed in these letters, H.R.I.P. hic requiescet in pace.

1681 W. Bates Vitæ 441 Pro titulo, Tumulo inscribi cupio… Immortalitatem hic expectat. R. I. P.

1809 D. Hughson London VI. 371 R. I. P. (Requiescat in pace—Let him (or her) rest in peace) which initials are always used by the Catholics on their sepulchral monuments.

In contrast, the Wikipedia article on Grande Armée slang doesn't seem to include any letterisms, though I haven't checked the whole thing. This article on Civil War slang is also (I think) letterism-free. No doubt scanning historical sources like the Congressional Record and the Hansards would be informative.

That's all I have time for this morning, but perhaps some enterprising lexicographer has already charted the history?

