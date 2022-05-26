« previous post |

"Memoirs of a Woman of Long Sentences" (5/21/2022) reproduced a plot from my 5/20/2022 talk at SHEL 12:

In the talk's slides, I used that plot (without the outlier-marking arrow) as a way of illustrating the obvious point that "Older texts in English tend to have longer sentences".

And in my final slide, I suggested that "French seems different". That (imprudent) suggestion was based on my subjective impression of a few 18th-century works, where it seemed to me that sentence (and especially paragraph) lengths were much shorter in French-language works than in English-language ones from the same period.

In the presentation, I made it clear that this idea was tentative at best, without real empirical support. So over the past few days, I've spent my recreational moments tracking down and cleaning up the texts of 36 French novels (and a couple of novel-ish memoirs) published between 1581 and 1942. I also re-hacked some antique sentence-divided code, originally written for English, to deal with French punctuation, abbreviations, and so on.

The result indicates (or at least hints) that I was both right and wrong.

It seems to be true that in the 17th and 18th centuries, sentences indeed tended to be shorter in French texts than in English ones — though the amount of data so far compared is small. On the other hand, it's pretty clear that French as well as English shows an overall secular trend towards shorter sentences. Mostly, it's clear that we need more data.

Note: It probably won't surprise you that the blue x outlier (mean sentence length of 37.9 words, published in 1919) is Proust's À l'ombre des jeunes filles en fleurs.

