« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Conal Boyce.]

As they say, "a picture is worth a thousand words." Here are two pictures, copy/pasted from Google Images: First, the Japanese periodic table, then the Chinese periodic table. I apologize for the tiny font, but notice how, in the Japanese periodic table, the symbol 'S' has the word for sulfur (硫黄) under it. That pair of kanji, Romanized as iō, is simply an annotation of the international symbol, S, not meant to 'compete with' S. (Glance also at the very long katakana items that appear elsewhere, e.g., for the element Sc or Mt. The nuance that I'm driving at will become clear after you compare the Chinese periodic table further down, and see how S, Sc, and Mt are handled there. No need to know any Chinese or Japanese at all to see what's afoot here.)



(source)



In the Chinese periodic table below, notice how the international symbols are played down, by chasing them all into the upper left corner in small font. Meanwhile, at center stage, it seems that each element has a single, unique Chinese character of its own — as if these are all little pieces of ancient Chinese wisdom, placed like postage stamps into the western periodic table 'stamp book.' Really? Of course not. While some of the elements were known in ancient times and indeed had names already (e.g., Liú 硫 for 'sulfur' is genuine and old), most of the characters in the table are XX century inventions. Why invent all those characters, in a language that already has too many characters? Showing a bit of my own bias here, I'd say it's a form of Chinese chauvinism, one that goes directly against the concept of "international symbols". As I read it (again with some admitted bias), the subtext of the Chinese periodic table is: "See how clever we are, here in China? We already have a unique character for every element, running in exact parallel with the set of international symbols — so don't worry about the symbols, like 'S' and 'W', too much; they're just for foreigners."



(source)

Suppose we look for element 21, scandium (Sc), first in an old Chinese-Chinese dictionary, such as the Gwoyeu Tsyrdean (Beiping 1936, Changsha 1947, hereafter GYTD), then in a newer one, such as the Xiandai Hanyu Tujie Cidian (Beijing 2016, 1699 pages). In the older dictionary we find kāng 鏮 (first tone), followed by these Roman characters at the start of the entry: "Scandium, Sc", after which the character is defined as one of the chemical elements, a metal, hence its 'gold' radical, etc. (II:1494). In the newer dictionary we find that Sc is represented by this character instead: kàng 鈧 (fourth tone). (鈧 has its entry on p. 699 and is found also in the periodic table at the back of the volume, on unnumbered pages 1702-1703. It cannot be explained as a simplified version of 鏮. In simplified Chinese, 'healthy' is still written as 健康, the same as in traditional Chinese.) In the newer dictionary, there is no indication, either with Chinese characters (which might have been read as su-kan-di-er?) or with Roman letters, that the name of the element is in fact 'Scandium'. The sole non-Chinese thing provided is its correspondence to the symbol Sc.

The comparison above (chosen at random, btw) illustrates two things: First, it points up the arbitrary, not to say fake, nature of many of the Chinese "characters for elements," as we see 鏮 (kāng) abandoned on someone's whim so that 鈧 (kàng) could be enshrined in its stead as element 21. Second, the comparison might suggest a more civilized era back in the 1940s, when one found it natural to show the actual name of an element in Romanization (GYTD II:1494), by way of acknowledging the civilization that produced the periodic table? Who knows. And it was certainly helpful to native Chinese students who would thus have a leg up, as they learned not only the international symbols but also the actual names associated with them. After all, Sc is scandium (or el escandio in Spanish or skandium in Swedish or skandiyum in Turkish, etc.).

Selected readings

Permalink