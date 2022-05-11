Impossible to underestimate tha crazy?
From Will Bunch, "In wagering on Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro plays a dangerous game for Pa.", Philadelphia Inquirer 5/8/2022:
The Democrats should have learned their lesson in 2016. In this millennium, it’s impossible to underestimate the power of “tha crazy” coming out of a Republican Party base in which not only a majority of voters now believe 2020′s Big Lie that the last election was somehow stolen from Trump, but in which an alarming number are waiting for John F. Kennedy Jr. — last seen when he died in a 1999 plane crash — to expose a baby-eating cabal of Democratic pols and Hollywood stars and maybe arrest Anthony Fauci for treason.
So is it impossible to underestimate the power of "tha crazy"? Or did Mr. Bunch really mean that it's impossible to overestimate that power?
As you think about this question, you might want to try playing "The estimation game" (4/3/2014), and perhaps also read some of our many previous posts on the subject:
J.W. Brewer said,
May 11, 2022 @ 6:55 pm
I'm separately interested in what's up with "tha" as some sort of eye-dialect (?) variant for "the." What rhetorical point is being made and/or cultural/political ground being gained by writing "tha crazy" rather than "the crazy"? Is the writer trying to affect some sort of informal-but-with-it style or is he instead somehow mocking/deprecating such a style? I understand that the sneer quotes around "tha crazy" will give the writer some plausible deniability if things somehow go bad, but I am genuinely unsure of the political/factional affiliations of the putative quotee the writer will then shift responsibility onto. There are certainly some contexts in which "tha" seems to be intended as an AAVEism (whether spontaneous or affected is a different question), but I'm uncertain if that's what's going on here.
Chester Draws said,
May 11, 2022 @ 7:20 pm
You normally mock with "teh crazy", so suggest the sort of person who types so fast that they don't even check for simple spelling mistakes.
I'd suggest that "tha" is to give the impression of yokels who don't pronounce their words very well.
I'm not convinced that continually mocking half the voting electorate as morons is a game-winner though.
It certainly won't be a AAVE reference. The writer is pretty certain that only racist White people voted for Trump.
Barbara Phillips Long said,
May 11, 2022 @ 8:55 pm
@ Chester Draws —
While your logic says that "tha crazy" is not an AAVE reference, I wonder if logic applies to the writer in question. Will Bunch is nothing if not idiosyncratic. Philly has plenty of hip hop and rap fans, too, and he probably knows it.
Bunch has used "tha crazy" before. A search brought me this quote from "Rick Perry's Glenn Beck Problem," which is another "attytood" column by Bunch in the Philadelphia Inquirer. I can't quote more, because it is paywalled:
Today, you might think of Beck as the guy who increasingly brought "tha crazy" in his 29-month run on the Fox News Channel, who hyped conspiracy theories …
There's also an older post, Santorum Surges from Behind in Iowa, also an attytood post, with this quote:
Dec 29, 2011 — … circa 1990s, and doesn't know how to "bring tha crazy" the way that the talk radio/Tea Party faction of the party likes it.
To find these, I searched Google using this search (even though Google got a little irritated with my terms — "Did you mean: attitude: "that crazy" "):
attytood: "tha crazy"
Viseguy said,
May 11, 2022 @ 9:04 pm
Possibly a gratuitous reference to "Tha Crazy Song". Googling the song title, with quotes, returns, among others, a YouTube link. I don't hear any tha's in the lyrics, by the way.