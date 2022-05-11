« previous post |

From Will Bunch, "In wagering on Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro plays a dangerous game for Pa.", Philadelphia Inquirer 5/8/2022:

The Democrats should have learned their lesson in 2016. In this millennium, it’s impossible to underestimate the power of “tha crazy” coming out of a Republican Party base in which not only a majority of voters now believe 2020′s Big Lie that the last election was somehow stolen from Trump, but in which an alarming number are waiting for John F. Kennedy Jr. — last seen when he died in a 1999 plane crash — to expose a baby-eating cabal of Democratic pols and Hollywood stars and maybe arrest Anthony Fauci for treason.

So is it impossible to underestimate the power of "tha crazy"? Or did Mr. Bunch really mean that it's impossible to overestimate that power?

As you think about this question, you might want to try playing "The estimation game" (4/3/2014), and perhaps also read some of our many previous posts on the subject:

Or if you have a spare week, you could peruse our full misnegation archive, "No post too obscure to escape notice".

The obligatory screenshot:

[h/t Ron Irving]

