Eve Armstrong , " The Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf: Case Studies of Peer Review ":

Abstract: I present for your appraisal three independent cases of the manuscript referee process conducted by a venerable peer-reviewed scientific journal. Each case involves a little pig, who submitted for consideration a theoretical plan for a house to be constructed presently, in a faraway land. An anonymous big bad wolf was assigned by the journal to assess the merit of these manuscripts. The pigs proposed three distinct construction frameworks, which varied in physical and mathematical sophistication. The first little pig submitted a model of straw, based on the numerical method of toe-counting. His design included odd features, such as spilled millet and cloven-hoofprints on the window sill — possibly a ploy to distract the wolf from the manuscript's facile mathematical foundation. The second little pig used a more advanced approach, employing Newton's classical laws of motion, to propose a house of sticks. This pig included in her manuscript copious citations by a specific wolf, possibly aiming to ensure acceptance by flattering the wolf whom she anticipated would be the referee. The third little pig described an ostentatious house of bricks based on an elaborate dynamical systems and stability analysis, possibly scheming to dazzle and impress. The big bad wolf did not appear moved by any of the pigs' tactics. His recommendations were, for straw: the minor revision of water-proofing; for sticks: the major revision of fire-proofing, given concerns surrounding climate change; for bricks: unequivocal rejection, accompanied by multiple derogatory comments regarding "high-and-mighty theorists." I describe each case in detail, and suggest that the wolf's reports might be driven as much by self interest as the manuscripts themselves — namely, that at the time the wolf wrote the reviews, he was rather hungry. Finally, I examine morals learned, if any.

Previously-cited works by Dr. Armstrong include

Fans of Dr. Armstrong's work will be glad to learn that she has recently published a full-length collection, Murder By Theory: Two Tales from the Ivory Tower's Dark Side. That work's blurb on Amazon:

“Competitive Edge” welcomes us to the unremarkable town of Arlington, home to the tepidly esteemed Arlington University. Here, the local news buzzes as residents receive anonymous notes of a peculiar nature. Each note explains the physics underlying a murder that the note-writer – in theory – could have wrought upon the note-receiver, but thus far has chosen not to. As we probe the writer’s identity, we confront the relationship between a university eager to please its community, and a community eager for sensational news – and the effect upon an individual competing to survive in such a circus.

“The Optimization of Milos Kriska” fast-forwards us to the speculative year of 2033, where disasters wrought by climate change and multiple pandemics have rendered the world a perilous place. In a desperate move to save humanity, the citizens of the United States have given scientists carte blanche to run the government. Scientific excellence is Priority Number One — more precious, even, than the life of any one human being. With this stage set, we follow a group of theoretical astrophysicists who consider it their civic duty to murder a colleague, because he is obstructing the publication of an important scientific manuscript. Their ensuing antics tackle the fraught peer review process and the risk of sacrificing one’s morality for career success. And they teach us that, generally, theorists are not talented murderers.

