A friend's note:

https://what3words.com/

is an app that assigns a three-word combination to every 3-meter square in the world.

My dad's living room is at acid.tribe.dwell …. ;-)

I wrote about this a few years ago — "Three words", 1/14/2016:

As I write this, I'm sitting in the middle of intend.agree.aware. Or alternatively, cèdre.permettre.lune.

Or, if you prefer, ambara.özüne.konuyu, or эпос.стукнуть.напрасный, or geflogen.aufhält.vollkommen, or mdogo.sokoni.yapenda, or …

At this moment, my current location is https://w3w.co/choice.views.cars.

As it happens, I wrote a little script some time before that, to choose random 3-word sequences as a starting point for passwords (also modifying case, subsituting numbers and symbols here and there, etc.). Most of the basic three-word sequences chosen by that program are rejected by what3words as possible locations.

That's probably because my script used a word list that's too big. It has 74286 entries, and 74286^3 is about 4.1+14.

The earth's surface area is about 509,600,000 km^2, or 5.069e12 m^2.

And 5.096e12^(1/3) is 17208.5.

So my word list is about 4.3 times too large (74286/17209 = 4.316695), and it makes sense that most of my program's outputs don't yield valid what3words locations — this morning, three tries yield one hit:

https://w3w.co/hardball.paints.confiture

https://w3w.co/fletcher.smothering.depths

https://w3w.co/vials.priority.conceived

That last one names a square meter in the Atlantic off of Nova Scotia:

