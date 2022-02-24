Register + Registration had a word-baby
Yesterday I got an email from the Voice Foundation with this header:
The body of the email started this way:
Today the Voice Foundation sent another email, with this header:
February 24, 2022 @ 2:10 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Humor, Words words words
mg said,
February 24, 2022 @ 2:22 pm
Cute way to acknowledge and make use of a typo.