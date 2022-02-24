Register + Registration had a word-baby

February 24, 2022 @ 2:10 pm · Filed by under Humor, Words words words

Yesterday I got an email from the Voice Foundation with this header:

The body of the email started this way:

Today the Voice Foundation sent another email, with this header:

And a body starting this way:

  1. mg said,

    February 24, 2022 @ 2:22 pm

    Cute way to acknowledge and make use of a typo.

