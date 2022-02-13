« previous post |

From "As deadlock eases in Windsor, Ottawa remains a scene of paralysis", NYT 2/13/2022:



The sign at the center of the photo:

The underlying text:

FREEDOM

Pour nos ENFANTS

TABARNAK

FREEDOM

For our CHILDREN

Goddammit

…where the bottom line is glossed by Wiktionary as

(Quebec, vulgar, slang) An expletive and intensifier for all purposes.

and obviously the source is religious ("Originally a Quebec eye-dialect spelling of tabernacle") rather than sexual.

The supplied quotation uses fuckin' as the English equivalent:

2009, Robert Maltais, Le Curé du Mile End, page 195:

Non, non, c'est juste une joke. Garde-lé, ton vingt piastres. C't'une tabarnak de gang de fous: j'ai les poches pleines. M'a te dire rien qu'une affaire: tu l'as en tabarnak ! Non, non, c'est vrai. T'es correct, toé.

No, no, I was just joking. Keep it, your twenty bucks. They're all a fuckin' bunch of idiots: my pockets are full. Lemme tell ya something: you fuckin' have it! No, no, it's true: you're quite good, you.

So maybe the translation should be something like "Freedom for our fuckin' children", or "Freedom for our children for fuck's sake"?

Anyhow, the sign-maker attenuated the message a bit by overlaying -ouette on -nak, producing taberouette.

…from whose Wiktionary entry I learned the phrase "minced oath", which somehow escaped my linguistic experience until today…

The overlay is sort of like overlaying the last seven letters of goddammit with -shdarnit to produce GOshdarnit, while leaving the unminced spelling clear to the eye.

