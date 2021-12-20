« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

The mouseover title: "Thanks to the ForcedEntry exploit, your company's entire tech stack can now be hosted out of a PDF you texted to someone."

As often with xkcd, some technical background is assumed. For a start, you need to know what "Turing Completeness" is:

In computability theory, a system of data-manipulation rules (such as a computer's instruction set, a programming language, or a cellular automaton) is said to be Turing-complete or computationally universal if it can be used to simulate any Turing machine. […] The concept is named after English mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing.

This explains the "dishwasher" reference, which presumably means that the machine's control system, being Turing Complete, can be programmed to carry out any computable function (except for issues of memory, I/O, etc. — but never mind, it's a joke).

The "under attack by a nation-state" part is less clear. My interpretation: a ransomware attack has encrypted your systems using a code that is effectively unbreakable, because the best available algorithms require serial search through an excessively large space. The usual way to prove this involves showing that the problem is "NP Complete":

The name "NP-complete" is short for "nondeterministic polynomial-time complete". In this name, "nondeterministic" refers to nondeterministic Turing machines, a way of mathematically formalizing the idea of a brute-force search algorithm. […]

Although a solution to an NP-complete problem can be verified "quickly", there is no known way to find a solution quickly. That is, the time required to solve the problem using any currently known algorithm increases rapidly as the size of the problem grows.

This concept is obviously related to "Turing Completeness", especially because of the mathematical background of Turing's work:

In the early 20th century, David Hilbert led a program to axiomatize all of mathematics with precise axioms and precise logical rules of deduction that could be performed by a machine. Soon it became clear that a small set of deduction rules are enough to produce the consequences of any set of axioms. These rules were proved by Kurt Gödel in 1930 to be enough to produce every theorem.

The actual notion of computation was isolated soon after, starting with Gödel's incompleteness theorem. This theorem showed that axiom systems were limited when reasoning about the computation that deduces their theorems. Church and Turing independently demonstrated that Hilbert's Entscheidungsproblem (decision problem) was unsolvable, thus identifying the computational core of the incompleteness theorem.

But it's not clear to me what the referent of "this" in the phrase "this is actually Turing-Complete", if the xkcd expert is talking about a ransomware (or other digital) attack. The mouseover title suggests the idea that maybe .pdf-internal functions can be programmed so that "your company's entire tech stack can now be hosted"?

The previous xkcd strip also has a digital systems context, this time a more transparent one:

The mouseover title: "It's 10:34 PM for this user. They really need to get going, they have a thing early tomorrow. Are you sure you want to notify?"

