Email from a colleague in computer science, listing some of the mistranscriptions in the Zoom captions of his office hours:

timing problem -> tiling problem

bulletin annually -> boolean formulae

satisfy your ability -> satisfiability

fire patterns -> tile patterns

inquisition -> position

valuables -> variables

double fines -> double prime

double poison -> ?

amen -> m, n

wine is in the continent of age -> ???

I do not want a diet climb to brian -> ???

I will stop here and I hope that you can all satisfy your ability with no double fines

and avoid inquisition.

Who is brian?

This is a timely reminder of the background for our poster at ASA2021 today: "High quality recordings and transcriptions of speech via remote platforms". The poster's problem statement:

And a diagram of the recording, transcription, and analysis pipeline that the poster describes part of:

