Who is brian?
Email from a colleague in computer science, listing some of the mistranscriptions in the Zoom captions of his office hours:
timing problem -> tiling problem
bulletin annually -> boolean formulae
satisfy your ability -> satisfiability
fire patterns -> tile patterns
inquisition -> position
valuables -> variables
double fines -> double prime
double poison -> ?
amen -> m, n
wine is in the continent of age -> ???
I do not want a diet climb to brian -> ???
I will stop here and I hope that you can all satisfy your ability with no double fines
and avoid inquisition.
This is a timely reminder of the background for our poster at ASA2021 today: "High quality recordings and transcriptions of speech via remote platforms". The poster's problem statement:
And a diagram of the recording, transcription, and analysis pipeline that the poster describes part of: