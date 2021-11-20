Transpoosion
A new (to me) word: transpoosion, meaning "fecal microbiota transplant", by way of blending poo and transfusion.
I'm not sure who invented it when, though it's clearly been around for a decade or more.
Are there other blends where a single syllable of a Latinate (or similar) compound is replaced by a monosyllabic word from ordinary language, differing only in a single consonant or vowel sound? It's easy to make up bad examples, like transpiguration, blending pig and transfiguration.
Jonathan Lundell said,
November 20, 2021 @ 9:29 am
mockumentary
[(myl) Yes!]
Cervantes said,
November 20, 2021 @ 11:05 am
Blacksploitation. I think this is actually a pretty common trick.
Ben Zimmer said,
November 20, 2021 @ 11:05 am
My 2006 LL post "Blawgs, phonolawgically speaking" has some similar "sandwich words." (Unlike mockumentary and blaxploitation, these have the added restriction of the replaced syllable occurring medially.)
Cervantes said,
November 20, 2021 @ 11:21 am
Sure. Quackademic, Linsanity, bromance, workaholic, mansplain, mocktail, staycation . . . This is entirely commonplace.