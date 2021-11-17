« previous post |

…but this time it's the second person, in an outtake from the Laura Ingraham show that's been widely discussed in the media, posted several times on YouTube, and apparently viewed millions of times on TikTok:

Arroyo says it was planned:

Trust me, it was totally intentional! 🤣 https://t.co/IqhPQJOTgU — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

Raymond Arroyo, described by Wikipedia as "an American author, journalist, and producer", doesn't seem to have any previous experience scripting or performing comedy sketches. But intentional or not, I agree that this is the best comedy bit based on function-word misunderstanding since Abbot and Costello's famous Who's On First dialog:

Along with its comedy value, the Ingraham/Arroyo interchange is a good example of (one of) the kinds of co-construction of conversation that chatbots have not yet figured out how to imitate.

