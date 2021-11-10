« previous post | next post »

Cecilia Tomori, "Scientists: don’t feed the doubt machine", Nature 11/2/2021:

Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been saddened at how science has been hijacked. Arguments around herd immunity exemplify this: proponents claimed that acquiring immunity by infection was fine for most people and also that communities were well on their way to achieving herd immunity. The messages downplayed dangers for those with high risks of exposure or severe illness. Technical arguments over infection rates silently cemented the assumption that disabled or immunocompromised people did not merit collective protective action; nor did the workers whose jobs required dangerous public contact.

Although many scientific champions did provide appropriate context, I watched several respected colleagues step into debates on when, or if, society would reach herd immunity without realizing that the discussion was not simply a scientific debate. Their too-narrow focus unintentionally helped to promote controversy and doubt, and that ultimately impeded an effective public-health response. The same happened around mask use, vaccination and school policies. This helped to shift public opinion on which public-health measures were ‘acceptable’: the fewer the better.

The field of agnotology (the study of deliberate spreading of confusion) shows how ignorance and doubt can be purposefully manufactured. Famous scholars include David Michaels, Marion Nestle and Naomi Oreskes. In September, Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, a non-profit organization based in Arlington, Virginia, quoted environmentalist Bill McKibben on Twitter in regard to climate change: “We spent a long time thinking we were engaged in an argument about data and reason …. But now we realize it’s a fight over money and power.” Hayhoe elaborated: “‘Objections’ were always, entirely, professionally, and verrrry cleverly couched in scientific terms. They [industry] focused their lasers on the science and like cats we followed their pointer and their lead.” Some elements of manufactured doubt in this pandemic might seem fuzzier, especially when vested interests are not always clear. Nonetheless, the same lessons apply.

Tomori offers a three-step answer to the question, "How can researchers keep from being distracted like cats?" The first step is that "researchers must learn to identify authors of research, and their relationships with industry and with non-profit groups that have specialized agendas." Evidence for growing awareness of this issue is journals' and conferences' increasingly common requirement for extensive conflict-of-interest questionnaires.

[If Tomori's Nature article is blocked for you, this link should work.]

Wiktionary tells us that agnotology was "Coined by Irish linguist Iain Boal in 1992", and means "The study of culturally-induced ignorance or doubt, particularly the publication of inaccurate or misleading scientific data."

There's no entry in Merriam-Webster or the OED.

Some related concepts are discussed in a blog post by Jacob Rob and Jacob Shapiro, "A Brief History of Online Influence Operations", Lawfare 10/28/2021. See also Allan English et al., "Influence Operations: Historical and Contemporary Dimensions (Les Dimensions Historiques et Contemporaines des Operations d'Influence)", July 2007:

This report was written to support research by Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) Toronto designed to enhance the ability of the Canadian Forces (CF) to plan, implement, and evaluate "influence" campaigns in future expeditionary operations. It contributes to a one-year scoping study that is being conducted to better define the CF's requirements for further research in this area. The report is based on a review of relevant academic disciplines and provides a broad, representative coverage of the area of investigation by clarifying the range of influence activities and providing a classification scheme for those activities.

