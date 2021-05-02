« previous post |

Google Fi screens my calls, so that my phone doesn't even ring unless the caller is in my contacts, or passes some kind of quasi-Turing Test. This is a Good Thing, since I get half a dozen spam calls a day, often at inconvenient times. As a result, robocalls generally end up as voicemail, which Google Fi helpfully turns into a convenient text message — which is often amusing. For example, a couple of days before my second vaccine shot last month, a robocall from Penn Medicine got transcribed like this:

Hello, this is pain medicine reaching out to you regarding covered. Nineteen. We've implemented a short sentence screening survey before coming into your appointment. All pain medicine patients are being asked to complete this brief electronic symptom checker to answer the questions, please call 215-NNN-NNNN. If your appointment has been canceled or rescheduled, please disregard this message patients and visitors. I'm presenting two pain medicine locations for inpatient outpatient or emergency department care should be wearing a cloth face covering in accordance with current CDC and state guidance. Thank you.

Your browser does not support the audio element. [Callback number obscured]

What that should have been:

Hello, this is Penn Medicine reaching out to you regarding Covid 19. We've implemented a short symptom screening survey. Before coming in to your appointment, all Penn Medicine patients are being asked to complete this brief electronic symptom checker. To answer the questions, please call 215-NNN-NNNN. If your appointment has been canceled or rescheduled, please disregard this message. Patients and visitors presenting to Penn Medicine locations for inpatient, outpatient, or emergency department care should be wearing a cloth face covering in accordance with current CDC and State guidance. Thank you.

Curiously, the system knew that the source of the call was "Penn Medicine", and reported the message that way to me. But it still led the transcription with "Hello, this is pain medicine". And given that it thinks Covid 19 is "covered. Nineteen.", it can't have been monitoring the news very closely for the past year.

The Word Error Rate is pretty good — about 7-8% depending on how we count the numbers (which it got right). But the sentence division and punctuation are surprisingly bad.



